Mets righty to miss Wednesday start with illness

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

New York Mets starter Griffin Canning won’t take the mound for his next start on Wednesday.

Mets: Griffin Canning out with illness

According to TSN, Canning will be out due to an illness, as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expounded upon:

“Manager Carlos Mendoza said that Canning (1-1, 4.20 ERA) was “under the weather” and that his start would be pushed back by a day or two, depending on how quickly he recovers.”

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Canning may miss Twins series due to ailment

Canning was supposed to pitch for the Mets in the final game of their three-game set against the Minnesota Twins. He’s now in danger of missing the entire series.

Should Canning return at the earlier end of Mendoza’s timeline, he could get the ball rolling on New York’s seven-game homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals afterward. The 28-year-old is slated to pitch in the four-game series nonetheless.

Canning is off to a solid start to the 2025 season. He sports a respectable 4.20 ERA along with 13 strikeouts through three starts. As of now, David Peterson is on deck to start against St. Louis on Thursday. Mets ace Kodai Senga will get the call after him on Friday. The announcement of Canning’s return will dictate how the rotation is amended.