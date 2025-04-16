Mets 3, Twins 6: Good news and bad news after sloppy game leads to loss

Sometimes, a baseball game feels like a series of unfortunate events stitched together with missed chances and untimely errors. That was exactly the kind of night the New York Mets had on Tuesday at Target Field, dropping a messy 6-3 affair to the Minnesota Twins.

Lindor’s Leather Losing Its Luster

Francisco Lindor, typically a defensive anchor, has looked more like a liability lately. In the third inning, with the Mets holding a narrow 1-0 lead, Lindor botched a grounder that not only tied the game but cracked the door wide open for Minnesota.

#LGM Francisco Lindor's error allows the #MNTwins to get on the board. Buxton scores on a subsequent play. Twins suddenly up 2-1. pic.twitter.com/P2QUOhqFXV — Talkin' Twins (@TalkinTwins) April 16, 2025

The Twins didn’t need a second invitation—they stormed through and took control.

That marked Lindor’s fourth error of the season, an uncharacteristic total for someone who wears his Gold Glove reputation like a badge of honor.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fans are scratching their heads, wondering if this is just a cold snap or a sign of something deeper. For now, the hope is it’s just early-season rust shaking off in slow motion.

Tylor Megill Hit Hard

Tylor Megill wasn’t exactly the calming presence the Mets needed on the mound. He surrendered eight hits, unable to stop the bleeding as Minnesota’s offense chipped away at him.

His outing mirrored the kind of performance where every pitch feels like it’s dancing on a tightrope—and unfortunately, too many fell the wrong way.

He ended up surrendering four runs on the night, but only two were earned due to Lindor’s miscue.

Max Kranick Finally Blinks

Even the Mets’ bullpen couldn’t escape the chaos. Max Kranick, who had been spotless until now, finally allowed his first runs of the season. He gave up four hits and a homer to Brooks Lee.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Still, with his ERA sitting at a shiny 1.54, there’s no panic—just a bump in the road for a reliever who’s looked nearly untouchable to this point.

Some Pop from Soto and Alonso

Offensively, the Mets’ bats were mostly quiet, but Juan Soto and Pete Alonso offered brief fireworks. Alonso’s fifth homer of the season was vintage ‘Polar Bear’ power, while Soto continued his hot streak with his third blast of the year—his second in as many games.

Outside of those solo acts, though, the lineup didn’t bring much to the party.

A game to forget, but one that left a few storylines worth watching.