Mets reuniting with star infielder ‘inevitable’

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Mets have played their cards well in their negotiations with Pete Alonso, and now, it seems like they’re on the verge of winning the standoff.

Alonso entered free agency hoping for a lucrative long-term deal, but the market hasn’t exactly been kind to him. The first base market dried up quickly, and teams that initially showed interest, like the Blue Jays, haven’t been able to match what the Mets are willing to offer. That’s left Alonso with few options and significantly less leverage than he had at the start of the offseason.

Mets Circle Back With a Strong Offer

With the landscape shifting in their favor, the Mets have reportedly returned to Alonso with a three-year deal featuring a high average annual value. It’s not the massive contract Alonso might have envisioned, but it allows him to remain in New York, where he’s spent his entire career and established himself as a franchise cornerstone.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays, once rumored to be a serious contender, are now seen as a long shot. Their financial flexibility isn’t what it once was after making several big moves, and unless they suddenly make an aggressive push, Alonso’s best—and maybe only—realistic option is staying in Queens.

“Inevitable” Reunion on the Horizon?

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, a reunion between Alonso and the Mets is all but certain at this point. He described it as “inevitable,” which aligns with the way this saga has unfolded. The Mets never publicly shut the door on bringing him back, and Alonso has always preferred to remain in New York if the offers were close.

With spring training approaching and few alternatives left on the table, the Mets may have played their hand to perfection. Alonso is still one of the best power hitters in the league, and while his future in Queens was once uncertain, it now seems like only a matter of time before he’s officially back in a Mets uniform.