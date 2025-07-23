Mets reportedly among teams lining up for Padres ace

The New York Mets entered 2025 with postseason dreams, but those ambitions are colliding with a harsh reality: they need help.

Injuries have ravaged the Mets’ roster, and two glaring holes have emerged—center field and a bullpen that feels like a house of cards.

But it’s the starting rotation that has become the quiet emergency, like a tire slowly leaking air before a cross-country drive.

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Rotation Problem No One Can Ignore

The Mets never expected to rely so heavily on openers and fringe Triple-A arms just to get through summer.

While every team deals with injuries, contenders prepare for chaos; the Mets simply weren’t built with enough reinforcements.

It’s not a knock on their development pipeline—few clubs mold pitching prospects better than New York has recently.

Yet even with that reputation, depth has proven insufficient when push comes to shove during a grueling 162-game campaign.

Why Dylan Cease Fits the Mets’ Urgent Needs

Enter Dylan Cease, the electric right-hander currently suiting up for the San Diego Padres. He’s exactly what the Mets need, and New York is among a list of clubs reportedly interested in the power righty.

The Mets are among the teams that have reportedly discussed Padres RHP Dylan Cease, per @Buster_ESPN ? pic.twitter.com/Lwf89TMmgz — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) July 23, 2025

Cease may carry a 4.59 ERA, but his 3.58 FIP tells a more accurate story—he’s been sharper than the numbers suggest.

Durability is where Cease shines. From 2022 through 2024, he eclipsed 177 innings each season, a rare modern feat.

That type of innings-eating consistency would be a godsend for a Mets staff that’s constantly scrambling for five solid starters.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Trade Partner With Familiar History

The Mets have already done homework on Cease. They discussed him with San Diego during the offseason, though no deal emerged.

Now, with the Padres reassessing their own position, the conversation might finally gain traction before the trade deadline.

San Diego is eyeing cheap, controllable offensive talent, and the Mets happen to have some enviable pieces between young MLB stars and some prospects nearing big-league readiness.

Names like Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Mark Vientos have all been floated in past trade chatter around New York.

There’s also Jett Williams and Ryan Clifford—two outfield prospects with ceilings high enough to make rival execs listen.

What Would a Cease Trade Cost the Mets?

Dylan Cease is a rental. He will be a free agent after the World Series, but the Padres won’t let him go cheaply.

The Mets would likely need to part with at least one MLB-ready position player or an impact prospect.

That’s a steep price, but the cost of not acquiring a frontline arm could be missing the playoffs entirely.

Think of it like poker: the Mets are pot-committed. If they fold now, they’re risking everything they’ve already invested.

Can These Teams Find Common Ground in Time?

There’s a certain irony that both the Padres and Mets are playoff contenders looking to add talent.

It may come down to which front office blinks first—or which one is bold enough to make a decisive win-now move.

For the Mets, Dylan Cease offers stability, talent, and the kind of ceiling that could transform the postseason outlook.

He won’t single-handedly save the season, but paired with a healthier rotation and bullpen help, Cease could be the spark.

New York’s front office knows the clock is ticking. They’ve got the assets. Now, it’s about courage and conviction.

