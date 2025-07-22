Mets reinstate key outfielder/DH from injured list, make multiple roster moves

For the New York Mets, the return of Starling Marte couldn’t come at a better time—or with higher stakes attached.

The veteran outfielder was activated from the injured list after missing two weeks with a bruised right knee.

Initially feared to be a long-term concern, the injury turned out to be far less serious. Now healthy, Marte is back just in time to provide a stabilizing presence as the Mets chase momentum in a chaotic NL East race.

Marte’s Veteran Presence Still Matters

Though he’s not lighting up the box score, Starling Marte’s steady contributions are easy to overlook but hard to replace.

This season, Marte is slashing .270/.353/.387—a line that might not jump off the page but carries weight in context.

Against left-handed pitching, he’s a known threat, and his presence in the lineup makes opposing managers think twice about their bullpen usage.

With Marte active, Ronny Mauricio’s opportunities may shrink, especially in matchups against lefties. It’s a tough pill for the younger Mauricio, but Marte’s value in key spots is undeniable.

A Domino Effect of Roster Changes

Marte’s return was just one piece of a larger Tuesday roster shuffle for the Mets, who continue retooling on the fly.

Mets roster moves:



• DH Starling Marte activated

• DH Jared Young optioned



• RHP Rico Garcia activated

• RHP Kevin Herget optioned



• RHP Justin Garza recalled

• RHP Chris Devenski DFA



Designated hitter Jared Young was optioned to make room, a logical move given Marte’s reinstatement. Young wasn’t getting consistent playing time, and his fit diminished once Marte became available again.

The bullpen wasn’t spared from the shake-up, either. Right-hander Kevin Herget lost his active roster spot, while Chris Devenski was designated for assignment—removing him from the 40-man roster entirely.

Welcome, Rico Garcia and Justin Garza

One of the more intriguing updates was the activation of right-hander Rico Garcia, whom the Mets recently claimed off waivers from the Yankees.

Garcia brings swing-and-miss stuff and experience at multiple levels. He’s expected to slot into the bullpen mix immediately, joining another call-up, Justin Garza, as reinforcements for a taxed relief corps.

While neither pitcher is expected to be a savior, both Garcia and Garza represent useful depth in a season where innings are piling up fast.

Brandon Waddell Hits the Shelf

Unfortunately, the news wasn’t all positive. Left-hander Brandon Waddell landed on the 15-day injured list with a right hip impingement.

Waddell has quietly carved out a solid role this year, posting a 4.00 ERA over 27 innings. Losing him weakens the Mets’ lefty options, especially in middle relief, where Waddell’s reliability had quietly become a strength.

The team now hopes he’ll return in a few weeks, but hip issues for pitchers can linger, and caution is likely.

Marte’s Return Brings Hope—And Pressure

Starling Marte’s comeback adds more than just numbers—it brings a sense of veteran urgency to a Mets team still searching for offensive rhythm.

Like a seasoned actor stepping back into a familiar role, Marte knows what’s expected and what it takes. He won’t carry the lineup, but his presence could be the glue that holds it together, especially during high-leverage series.

With the Mets navigating another pivotal stretch, every roster decision carries weight—and Marte’s activation is among the most impactful yet.

