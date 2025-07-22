Mets much-maligned infielder is heating up at the right time

For the New York Mets, patience hasn’t just been a virtue — it’s turning into a game-changer with Brett Baty’s emergence.

Baty’s journey has been anything but linear, but now the third baseman is delivering on long-awaited potential in a big way.

Early in 2025, the Mets gave Baty every chance to win the third base job, and he started strong in spring training.

But once the regular season hit, things unraveled quickly. By late April, Baty owned a 67 wRC+ and struck out 32.8% of the time.

He looked lost at the plate, overmatched by major league arms, and was demoted to Triple-A — a move that felt ominous.

For many, that kind of failure might crush confidence. But Baty came back different — smarter, calmer, and noticeably sharper.

Since returning on May 7, Brett Baty has posted a 116 wRC+ with a leaner 21.8% strikeout rate — huge signs of growth.

His confidence hasn’t just rebounded; it’s been rebuilt entirely. And now, he’s playing the best baseball of his young career.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Red-Hot July Is Turning Heads

Since June 23, Brett Baty has turned the corner offensively, slashing a scorching .313/.384/.516 across a productive stretch.

Brett Baty is hitting .313/.384/.516 since June 23rd, with 3 homers, a 11 BB% and a 17.8 K%? — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) July 22, 2025

That run includes three home runs, a strong 11% walk rate, and just a 17.8% strikeout rate — massive improvements all around.

In his last 13 games, Baty has looked like a star in the making, hitting .355 with a 1.122 OPS and contagious confidence.

He’s no longer just surviving at the plate — he’s commanding at-bats, dictating outcomes, and punishing mistakes consistently.

Opposing pitchers can’t rely on the easy strikeout anymore. Baty’s become disciplined, selective, and dangerous in every count.

Even his outs are competitive. The timid swings from April have given way to mature, balanced, and aggressive plate appearances.

This version of Brett Baty is a far cry from the one who couldn’t crack breaking balls earlier in the season.

He’s seeing the ball earlier, letting it travel, and using all fields with a polished approach that wasn’t there before.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Quietly Elite on Defense

Offense alone would make Baty a major asset, but he’s rounding out his game defensively, too — and that changes the equation.

Baty has racked up four Defensive Runs Saved and three Outs Above Average, becoming quietly excellent at the hot corner.

He’s made multiple highlight-reel plays in 2025, showing smoother footwork and better anticipation on tough reads.

The consistency has leveled up. He’s not just flashing glove skills — he’s bringing them every night with newfound confidence.

Baty’s arm, footwork, and internal clock have all improved. It’s a result of reps, coaching, and visible commitment to defense.

The Mets now have something rare: a young, two-way third baseman with upside who can handle the position every day.

Mets Would Be Crazy to Trade Him Now

With Brett Baty breaking out, trade rumors surrounding him have started swirling — but moving him now would be shortsighted.

He still has four years of team control remaining and is producing at an above-average level on both sides of the ball.

Even including his early slump, Baty owns a 105 wRC+ this season — and that number is climbing quickly by the week.

He’s already outplaying many veterans on the roster, and there’s genuine All-Star potential if this trajectory continues.

Some teams might see Baty as an expendable piece due to the Mets’ infield depth, but that’s a mistake in evaluation.

There’s no clear in-house replacement offering the same long-term upside and affordability — and that’s what contenders need.

Trading him now would be like selling low on a tech stock right before it takes off — the timing just wouldn’t make sense.

The Mets finally exercised patience, and it’s paying off. Now, it’s time to double down and commit to Brett Baty’s rise.

READ MORE: Mets claim depth arm off waivers from the Yankees