Mets claim depth arm off waivers from the Yankees

The New York Mets are desperate for bullpen stability, and Rico Garcia is suddenly at the center of their latest roster shuffle.

Garcia’s journey with the Mets began quietly in November 2024, when he inked a minor league deal. At the time, few fans even noticed.

After missing the Opening Day roster, Garcia toiled in Triple-A, posting a 4.45 ERA over 30.1 innings—steady, if not flashy.

Then came July 3, when the Mets summoned him to the bigs. In 4.2 innings, Garcia didn’t allow a single earned run.

His reward? A swift designation for assignment just eight days later, part of a chaotic cycle fueled by injuries and exhaustion.

A Whirlwind Tour Through New York

Three days after the DFA, the Yankees snatched Garcia off waivers, hoping to extract value from their crosstown rival’s castoff.

He pitched in one game for the Bombers before they, too, designated him for assignment. The city’s bullpen churn never sleeps.

By Monday, the Mets had seen enough. With their own depth vanishing, they re-claimed Garcia off waivers from the Yankees.

It’s rare for a reliever to switch boroughs twice in two weeks, but Garcia’s journey reflects just how unstable bullpens can be.

Garcia’s Value Isn’t Measured in ERA

On paper, Garcia’s 6.70 career ERA across 43 innings is underwhelming. But stats alone don’t tell his full story.

What makes Garcia valuable isn’t dominance—it’s versatility. He can eat innings when the bullpen is gassed or step in late.

Manager Carlos Mendoza now has another multi-inning option, and that’s not a luxury the Mets as an organization (not just looking at the majors, but also Triple-A) can take for granted.

Injuries to A.J. Minter, Danny Young, and Dedniel Núñez have depleted the bullpen, forcing the team into survival mode.

With others sidelined, Garcia becomes the duct tape holding things together—unremarkable, but crucial when pressure builds.

Bullpen Depth Has Become an Emergency

What began as minor aches has spiraled into a full-blown crisis for the Mets, with key relievers shelved indefinitely.

Garcia’s presence won’t fix that, but he buys the Mets time—outsourced durability while the front office seeks permanent answers.

His ability to pitch in varied situations—middle innings, low leverage, or mop-up roles—helps stabilize a unit in disarray.

This isn’t about long-term upside. It’s about scraping through the next week without burning out what’s left of the bullpen.

In that sense, Garcia is less a savior than a bandage—one the Mets desperately need as the bullpen hemorrhages.

The Mets’ Approach Reflects Harsh Reality

Reclaiming Garcia twice in three weeks feels symbolic of where the Mets stand: scrambling for help, hoping for anything reliable.

They’re not chasing upside anymore; they’re chasing warm, capable arms. It’s triage in July, and Garcia checks enough boxes.

It’s also a reminder of how fragile a bullpen can be. What starts with promise can unravel like thread caught on a nail.

For now, Rico Garcia gets another chance in Queens. It’s unglamorous, but so are most of baseball’s most important stories.

