Mets projected to land superstar closer sitting on the market

The New York Mets have an opportunity to eliminate all question marks from their bullpen next season with one of the best relievers in the MLB available for them to sign on the open market.

Mets tied to FA superstar closer Kirby Yates

The Sporting News’ Jackson Roberts accentuated a linkage that one MLB analyst made between former Texas Rangers closer Kirby Yates and the Mets, saying this:

“Recently, Allison Waxman of Metsmerized Online listed 2024 All-Star Kirby Yates, most recently of the Texas Rangers, among the top free-agent fits for the Mets’ bullpen this winter,” Roberts wrote.

Roberts justified the potential pairing by saying:

“Yates is projected for a one-year, $10.5 million contract by Tim Britton of The Athletic. Even as he’s entering his late 30s, it’s hard to imagine Yates making the Mets regret a one-year deal in the midst of this spending spree,” Roberts continued.

Mets: Yates still has a lot to offer a team at advanced age

In his first season with the Rangers last time out, Yates brought his ERA all the way down to a career-low 1.17. His WHIP also fell to a 0.83. Yates was sensationally efficient and clutch, notching the sixth-most saves in the Majors in 2024 with 33. He made the most of his 34 save opportunities and proved that at 37 years old, he still has elite-level play left in the tank.

The Hawaii native’s age is a factor that the Mets would have to consider strongly when deciding if it’d be best to throw eight figures at him on a one-year deal. Nevertheless, Yates could do a lot for New York in 2025.

Mets: Yates could counteract bullpen dry spells from 2024

Mets superstar closer Edwin Diaz had multiple cold spells in 2024. He saw time in the seventh and eighth innings throughout the campaign as the coaching staff looked for ways to limit the seven blown saves he finished with and get him back to playing at an A-class level.

Thus, New York could bring Yates on board and have a two-headed monster capable of closing the show for the franchise in high-stakes moments. Yates could also serve as a grade-A set-up man in the eighth inning if the ball club opted to sign him and keep Diaz in the ninth-inning slot.