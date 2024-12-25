Mets may face competition to retain star slugging infielder

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are expected to retain their star first baseman Pete Alonso on an extension, but they aren’t alone in their pursuit. Several teams are in the market for a first baseman, potentially creating a competitive landscape for the Mets to navigate.

Alonso, one of the league’s premier sluggers, is expected to command a significant deal, with projections suggesting a five-year, $135 million contract averaging $27 million annually.

Texas Rangers Enter the Market

The Texas Rangers recently traded Nathaniel Lowe, leaving a glaring vacancy at first base. Adding Alonso would give them a proven power bat to anchor their lineup. The Rangers have demonstrated a willingness to spend in recent years, making them a serious contender if they decide to target Alonso.

Seattle Mariners Eye First Base Solutions

The Seattle Mariners are another team in need of a first baseman. With a roster built around young talent and a desire to push deeper into playoff contention, acquiring Alonso would be a statement move. His power and consistency would bolster the Mariners’ lineup, providing a veteran presence and run-production ability they currently lack.

San Francisco Giants Also in the Mix

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly exploring the first base market as well. Known for their methodical approach to roster building, the Giants have the resources to make a competitive offer. Alonso’s ability to deliver consistent home run power would be a perfect fit for a team looking to reignite its offense.

Mets Hold an Advantage in Spending Power

Despite the competition, the Mets remain one of the few teams likely willing to meet Alonso’s financial demands. Owner Steve Cohen has shown a readiness to spend aggressively to build a championship-caliber roster, and letting Alonso walk would leave a significant void in their lineup. The Mets’ commitment to retaining their homegrown stars may give them the edge in negotiations.

The Stakes of Retaining Alonso

For the Mets, Alonso represents more than just a power hitter. He is a cornerstone player who has delivered consistent offensive production, averaging 40 home runs per season since his rookie year. Losing him to a competitor would not only weaken their roster but also strengthen a potential rival. The Mets must navigate these challenges carefully to ensure they lock down their franchise player for the long term.