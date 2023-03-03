Mets plan to use 6-man rotation

Oct 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the 2023 regular season, the New York Mets have a star-studded rotation. Like with anything, though, there are a select few questions and concerns. For this, the Mets pitching staff, mainly the older ages of Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Carlos Carrasco, in particular, is the top worry.

With the Mets World Series expectations, the three will be needed for the duration of the season as the Mets look to play into late October and early November. As a result, it could be smart for the Mets to keep them fresh, and they reportedly plan to do so with six-man rotations.

The Mets will implement six-man starting rotations throughout the year:

Earlier today, Tim Britton of The Athletic reported that “the Mets are going to use a six-man rotation at points throughout this season.” Certainly, not too much of a surprise.

If the Mets ultimately execute this plan during the 2023 regular season, it presents David Peterson with a prime opportunity. Peterson currently seems comfortably positioned as the Mets’ sixth starter after Verlander, Scherzer, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, and Carrasco.

Peterson is coming off a very solid 2022. He went 7-5 and recorded a 3.83 ERA. Peterson had 126 strikeouts in 105.2 innings pitched. His versatility for the Mets was also extremely valuable. Peterson gave the Mets 19 starts last year and appeared nine times in relief.

Along with Peterson, potentially, Tylor Megill could have a role at times throughout the season, should there be any injuries or stretches of limited rest for this older starting pitching staff. Megill is coming off a 4-2 season in which he, too, provided the Mets flexibility with nine starts and six bullpen appearances.

In his first Spring Training start on Monday, Peterson went two innings, throwing 25 pitches. The left-hander gave up one walk and did not allow a hit or a run. Lastly, in just those two innings pitched, Peterson recorded three strikeouts, proving himself early on as capable of having a role in this Mets rotation as their sixth starting pitcher.