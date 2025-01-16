Mets pivot to ‘plan-b’ with Pete Alonso likely heading elsewhere

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets appear to be shifting gears in their offseason strategy, with Pete Alonso seemingly slipping further from their grasp. The slugging first baseman reportedly wanted a high annual salary even on a short-term deal with opt-outs, and the Mets, despite their deep pockets, don’t seem eager to meet those demands.

As a result, they’ve turned to contingency plans, highlighted by Thursday’s signing of Jesse Winker to a one-year deal and their pursuit of a big bullpen arm.

Andy Martino summarized the situation on Twitter: “The Mets have pivoted to plan B, post-Alonso. They now consider it the most likely outcome that Alonso will sign elsewhere. They add Winker and will add a reliever, possibly a top one.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jesse Winker: A Low-Risk, High-Upside Move

Winker, 31, isn’t the kind of name that erases the sting of potentially losing Alonso, but he brings some intriguing qualities to the table. Winker had a great season in 2024, playing 145 games. He hit .253 with a .360 OBP and .405 slugging. He managed 14 homers with 58 RBIs and a 118 wRC+.

The Mets are betting on him to replicate those numbers and offer substantial outfield support.

Adding Winker to their lineup gives the Mets a short-term insurance policy, especially if their offense loses Alonso’s power in the middle of the order. Winker’s patient approach and ability to drive the ball to all fields could add a layer of versatility the Mets didn’t have last year.

The Bullpen Gets Top Billing

While Winker fills a gap offensively, the Mets are also eyeing an upgrade for their bullpen, and they’re aiming high. According to reports, Tanner Scott is a potential target. The hard-throwing lefty posted a career year in 2024 with a 1.75 ERA over 72 innings, including 10.50 strikeouts per nine innings and an elite 79.7% left-on-base rate. Scott’s ability to miss bats and lock down high-leverage situations makes him one of the best relievers on the market, and the Mets seem intent on making a serious push for his services.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Adding Scott would solidify the Mets’ bullpen, which struggled with consistency last year. A back-end duo featuring Scott and Edwin Díaz would give them one of the most fearsome one-two punches in the National League, significantly improving their ability to close out games.

Moving Forward Without Alonso

While losing Alonso isn’t official yet, the writing appears to be on the wall. The Mets are bracing for life without their franchise slugger, and their moves reflect that reality. Winker won’t replace Alonso’s 30+ home runs, but he’s a savvy addition for a team looking to pivot. Meanwhile, upgrading the bullpen with someone like Scott would allow the Mets to build from a position of strength, ensuring they don’t miss a beat in high-leverage situations.

It’s a plan that might not feel as glamorous as retaining Alonso, but it’s practical. The Mets seem determined to adjust on the fly, even if it means taking a different path to postseason contention.