Mets pivot away from making superstar SS team captain

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Talks of the New York Mets making standout shortstop Francisco Lindor their team captain can be put to bed.

Mets won’t name team captain for 2025 season

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets are going to look to their core of veteran leaders to mutually lead their charge next season (h/t Athlon Sports’ MLB staff):

“Ultimately, they decided to table the conversation — at least for now,” DiComo reported on Sunday. “That’s not a reflection on Lindor, whom teammates and officials believe would be an excellent organizational steward. It’s simply an acknowledgement that the Mets’ leadership picture is a nuanced one.

“The current situation is different, with two long-standing leaders in Lindor and Nimmo, a high-profile newcomer in Soto and several other veterans who garner outsized respect.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Lindor will be pivotal Mets leader even without captaincy

Soto brings world-class slugging and notable fielding to the Mets. Nimmo has also been with the franchise for several seasons like Lindor, and will be an instrumental voice in the clubhouse.

That does not negate the role that Lindor will have, even if he won’t not carry the official title of captain. The 31-year-old has been lauded by Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who said this about the influence he has on and off the field (h/t New York Mets on SI’s Grant Young):

“He’s already doing everything that a captain does, with the way he goes about his business, his actions, everything that he does off the field, not to mention what he does on the field. But watching guys, holding guys accountable, keeping it loose, keeping it fun but when it’s go time it’s go time,” Mendoza said.

Add that to his elite play as the National League MVP runner-up, and Lindor will be a star that New York’s troops can look to with his play, coupled with his guidance. His player-friendly approach helped forge a favorable environment that lured Soto to Queens, NY. Now, it will be needed even more to have their camaraderie fuel them to a World Series crown next fall.