Mets manager not worried about results ‘right now’ with 1 key starter

The New York Mets entered 2025 with the vision of a six-man rotation, a strategy designed to keep arms fresh over the long haul. With Sean Manaea back, Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas added to the mix, and young guns Brandon Sproat and Blade Tidwell showing real promise, the plan looked solid.

But baseball, as it often does, had other ideas. Injuries to both Manaea and Montas threw a wrench into those carefully laid plans. Suddenly, what was once a luxury became a necessity—Paul Blackburn, originally viewed as a depth piece, is now a key figure in the starting five.

A Lot to Ask, But No Other Choice

Relying on a guy who just had back surgery in October might not be the most comforting scenario, but the Mets don’t exactly have the luxury of easing him in. Blackburn, whether ready or not, has to step up. The good news? He’s on track to be available for Opening Day. The not-so-good news? His Grapefruit League outing on Sunday was the kind of performance that makes you wince.

In just 1.1 innings, Blackburn gave up four runs, walked two, and didn’t record a single strikeout. It wasn’t pretty, but for manager Carlos Mendoza, the stat line wasn’t the focus. Right now, it’s about health and pitch development.

“Obviously, they got him in the first inning where he got behind on hitters,” Mendoza said, per SNY. “Especially locating the two-seam, which is a pitch he’s working on right now. When you’re facing a lineup like that and you’re getting behind in counts, they’re going to make you pay. It was good to see him go back out there for a second inning, second up, and make some adjustments.”

A Small Step, But a Step Nonetheless

Spring training rules gave Blackburn a second chance after he was knocked out early, allowing him to return for a clean 1-2-3 inning in the second. It was a small but necessary win—one that at least gave a glimpse of what the Mets hope to see more of as he builds up.

For a guy who had surgery to repair a cerebrospinal fluid leak less than five months ago, just being on the mound at all is something of a minor miracle.

Expectations for 2025

Blackburn was steady if unspectacular last season, posting a 4.41 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with the Athletics before a bumpier stint in New York (5.18 ERA). Now fully healthy, the Mets need him to be more than just an innings-eater. Whether he can handle that kind of pressure remains to be seen, but ready or not, his spot in the rotation is secure.