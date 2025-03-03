Mets center fielder is off to explosive spring start and is showing off difference-making upside

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When the New York Mets traded for Jose Siri in November, they filled an immediate need. Harrison Bader, their defensive stalwart in center field, had hit free agency, and they needed a replacement. But the move wasn’t just about plugging a hole—it was about raising the ceiling.

Siri doesn’t just match Bader’s defensive prowess; he brings an element Bader lacked: offensive upside. Sure, there’s some risk involved, but the Mets are betting on power, speed, and potential over a more limited skill set.

Defensive Excellence, Offensive Potential

Siri is a human highlight reel in the outfield. With 12 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and 16 Outs Above Average (OAA) in 2024 alone, he’s among the best defensive center fielders in the game. If a ball is hanging in the air long enough, Siri is probably tracking it down.

But what makes him intriguing is what he could be at the plate. Over the last two seasons, he’s launched 43 home runs and swiped 26 bases. In 2023, he posted a respectable 106 wRC+ with 25 homers—numbers that suggest there’s more in the tank offensively.

The Strikeout Problem

Of course, it’s not all sunshine and home runs. Siri’s 37.9% strikeout rate in 2024 was a flashing red light, the kind that makes you nervous every time he steps to the plate with two strikes. His wRC+ last season was an abysmal 78, meaning he was well below average as a hitter.

The Mets know this is the risk they’re taking. The floor with Siri is low—if he doesn’t improve his contact rate, his value takes a hit no matter how many home runs he crushes. But if he does make those gains? That’s when things get exciting.

A Hot Spring and Optimism

Spring training stats don’t always mean much, but right now, Siri is giving Mets fans something to dream about. After Sunday’s game, in which he belted his third Grapefruit League home run, he was hitting .300 with a 1.700 OPS and seven RBI. Mets Batflip put it simply: Siri is “absolutely raking.”

Jose Siri hits it OVER EVERYTHING ? pic.twitter.com/kPUFtblV42 — New York Mets (@Mets) March 2, 2025

Siri worked hard in the offseason to address his biggest weakness—making contact. If those adjustments hold up when the games start counting, the Mets might have struck gold.

It’s just five games, but Siri is sporting a 21.4 percent walk rate and an identical 21.4 percent strikeout rate. Can he somewhat sustain those gains over the course of the regular season? We will find out eventually.

If Siri can cut down on the strikeouts and maintain even league-average offense, he could easily be a 3.0+ fWAR player. That’s not just a solid contributor—that’s a difference-maker. For now, it’s a waiting game. Siri has the tools. The Mets are giving him the opportunity. Whether he can put it all together? That’s the million-dollar question.