Mets outfielder suffers impactful setback in rehab — will it result in more aggressiveness in trade talks?

It was the kind of fluke that changes the course of a season — a foul ball off a foot in mid-April.

When Jose Siri crumpled after that swing on April 12, it didn’t just crack his left tibia. It cracked the New York Mets’ plans.

The fracture sidelined Siri indefinitely, and since then, the Mets soldiered on, patching up center field with Tyrone Taylor’s glove-first profile. But patchwork wears thin fast, and now the seams are showing.

As reported by Newsday’s Laura Albanese, the situation just got worse. Siri has been shut down after his healing process stalled, with scans revealing the bone hasn’t recovered as hoped. He’s out for weeks — and potentially longer.

Jesse Winker is still multiple weeks away from a rehab assignment, David Stearns said. Jose Siri had a setback. The bone hasn't healed as well as the Mets hoped, so he's being backed off of baseball activities. He'll have it re-imaged in a few weeks. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) June 13, 2025

Siri’s absence forces Mets to reassess outfield plans

The Mets were cautiously optimistic about Siri’s recovery, hoping he’d rejoin the roster before the dog days of summer.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Instead, they’ve been forced to hit pause. He’ll be re-imaged in a few weeks, but even if cleared, he’ll need time to ramp up with minor league games. The calendar is creeping toward the trade deadline, and the Mets can’t afford to wait.

Siri has never been a world-beater with the bat, but his elite defense and speed offered a valuable complement in the lineup. Without him, Taylor’s been holding it down defensively — but his bat just isn’t keeping up.

And if the Mets are serious about contending in a deep National League this year, they can’t settle for a one-dimensional option in center.

With no Winker or Siri, the pressure is mounting

Jesse Winker, another potential reinforcement, is still “multiple weeks away” from a rehab assignment, according to President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. That takes two key options off the board.

As the Mets eye the trade deadline, this isn’t just an injury update — it’s a call to action.

They can’t lean on Taylor’s glove alone. It’s like relying on duct tape for a leaky pipe — it works in a pinch, but it’s no long-term fix.

If they’re truly trying to return to the World Series for the first time since 2015, they’ll need more than just health — they’ll need help.

Big names loom as potential targets for the Mets

Luis Robert Jr. and Cedric Mullins are two tantalizing possibilities if the Mets decide to swing big. Both can hit. Both can patrol center field with confidence. And both could turn a weakness into a winning edge.

Robert brings power and flash, while Mullins offers speed and consistency — either would slot in nicely between Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto.

Acquiring one of them won’t come cheap, but the cost of standing still may be higher. It could be the difference between falling in the Division Series or reaching, and potentially winning, the Fall Classic.

The division is within reach, but help must come soon

Injuries are inevitable in baseball — but this one, in particular, leaves a glaring hole in the Mets’ postseason blueprint.

With Siri shut down and Winker still sidelined, New York can’t wait and hope for the cavalry to return in time. They need to act — and act fast.

Whether that means a splashy trade or a savvy under-the-radar move, one thing’s clear: center field can no longer be a question mark.

If the Mets want to stay elite, they’ll need more than patience. They’ll need production.

