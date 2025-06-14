Mets star third baseman will start rehab assignment early next week

Sometimes, it only takes one spark to set a fire. And for the New York Mets, Mark Vientos might be that flame.

Though he’s been out of the lineup with a right hamstring strain, Vientos’ return might be closer than you think.

The young slugger hasn’t played since early June, and while his 2025 numbers aren’t eye-popping, he remains one of the Mets’ most important bats.

The numbers—.230/.298/.380 with a .678 OPS—don’t scream elite. But context matters, and last season’s breakout remains fresh in the minds of Mets fans and teammates alike.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What the Mets are missing from Vientos’ bat

In 2024, Vientos launched 27 home runs and posted a 133 wRC+, showing an ability to punish mistakes and flip games.

He capped off the season with a postseason performance that turned heads and suggested he could be a franchise cornerstone. That version of Vientos, healthy and confident, is the one the Mets are hoping to see again.

But hamstring injuries don’t disappear overnight. They require caution, especially for a player whose power relies on stability and lower-body strength.

Manager Carlos Mendoza knows this better than anyone.

Rehab assignment around the corner

According to Mendoza, Vientos is now “full go” in terms of hitting and fielding. He’s taking grounders, running at 90 percent, and showing encouraging signs.

The plan is for him to begin a rehab assignment next week—likely on Tuesday or Wednesday—with Triple-A Syracuse.

The weather hasn’t been kind, forcing Vientos into indoor batting cages for now. But a couple more days of batting practice and baseball activity should put him in position to play games soon.

Once in Triple-A, the Mets will keep a close eye on his timing, agility, and overall comfort.

This isn’t about rushing him back to prop up the offense—it’s about making sure the same hitter who lit up pitchers last year can do it again without hesitation.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vientos’ return could balance a lopsided lineup

When the Mets are right, their lineup has pop from both sides of the plate. But lately, they’ve leaned heavily on a few bats while others have cooled off.

Vientos, even in a limited 2025, has six home runs and eight doubles—meaning his power hasn’t disappeared, just been muffled by inconsistency and injury.

Adding his bat back into the mix could reduce pressure on players like Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor, who’ve carried much of the offensive load.

When healthy, Vientos deepens the lineup and forces pitchers to work harder—something this team has sorely needed during offensive lulls.

It’s all about timing—on and off the field

For the Mets, getting back a potential middle-of-the-order slugger is like finding a gear you forgot you had.

For Vientos himself, the timing is equally important. A strong second half could reaffirm his long-term role in Queens and erase doubts brought on by early struggles.

A player returning from injury isn’t always headline-worthy, but in Vientos’ case, it absolutely is.

For a surging Mets team, his re-emergence might just be the beginning of something much bigger.

Popular reading

Mets’ starter struggling to adjust to bullpen role