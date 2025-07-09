Mets’ outfielder suffers brutal injury in the middle of a resurgent stretch

It’s a cruel twist for the New York Mets that just as Starling Marte started turning back the clock, he landed on the injured list.

The 36-year-old veteran has been one of the Mets’ most pleasant surprises this season, proving age doesn’t always slow you down.

Now, a right knee bruise will sideline Marte for at least 10 days, throwing a wrench into a lineup that’s leaned on his steady presence.

Marte’s production was becoming impossible to ignore

After two down years where he struggled to find his rhythm, Marte came into 2025 looking like a different hitter.

He’s played in 94 games so far, putting together a .269/.327/.388 line with a 104 wRC+. This season, though, he’s been even better.

Marte is hitting .270 with a .353 OBP and .387 slugging, good for a 116 wRC+. That means he’s been 16% better than the average MLB hitter.

It’s hard to overstate how important that is for the Mets, considering how volatile their offense has looked at times.

Starling Marte still finds ways to impact the game

Even more impressive, Marte is striking out at his lowest clip since 2020 and maintaining a respectable 7.4% walk rate.

He’s still a legitimate threat on the base paths, forcing pitchers to pay attention every time he reaches first.

Watching Marte this year has been a bit like rediscovering an old favorite song — you remember why you loved it in the first place.

The Mets’ depth takes a hit but hope remains

The timing couldn’t be worse for New York, especially since Marte has been so valuable as a designated hitter.

He’s also held his own defensively in the outfield, though his legs aren’t what they once were.

Luckily for the Mets, Jesse Winker recently returned from his own stint on the injured list, softening the blow of losing Marte.

Still, there’s no replacing the kind of veteran savvy Marte brings, both in the clubhouse and at the plate.

Why the Mets need Marte for the long haul

This isn’t just about a short IL stint in July. The Mets are hoping to be in the thick of a playoff race later this summer.

Marte’s bat, patience, and ability to grind out at-bats could be crucial in high-leverage spots down the stretch.

If he stays healthy, there’s no reason to think he can’t continue producing. For now, the Mets will be extra cautious with his knee.