Mets’ outfielder reveals he worked hard to improve 1 key aspect of his game

When the New York Mets swung a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in November to bring Jose Siri to Queens, they prioritized potential over-familiarity. They could have stuck with Harrison Bader, a proven defensive whiz, but Siri’s blend of power, speed, and upside was too enticing to pass up.

A Glimpse of Offensive Firepower

Siri has flashed real offensive promise before. Just look at his 2023 season—25 home runs, 12 stolen bases, and a 106 wRC+ that put him slightly above league average. When everything clicks, his bat adds a dynamic element to an already athletic profile. But baseball isn’t played in isolated seasons, and his follow-up act in 2024 left much to be desired.

Last year with Tampa Bay, Siri took a step back at the plate. A 78 wRC+ over 448 plate appearances painted a picture of a hitter struggling to adjust. While his 18 home runs and 14 stolen bases showed that his tools were still there, a .187 batting average and an alarming 37.9% strikeout rate highlighted major holes in his approach. Simply put, he wasn’t making enough contact to be a consistent threat.

Defensive Brilliance Can Only Carry Him So Far

There’s no questioning Siri’s defensive chops. Since becoming a regular center fielder in 2022, he’s racked up 19 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and 41 Outs Above Average (OAA)—elite marks by any standard. He glides through the outfield with ease, turning potential extra-base hits into routine outs. But even the best defensive players need to contribute something at the plate to maintain an everyday role.

Siri seems to understand this. He entered the offseason knowing changes were necessary, and according to Manny Gomez of NJ.com, he’s been hard at work refining his approach.

A New Swing, A New Hope?

Siri himself feels the difference:

“I’ve changed the way I hit this offseason and I feel much more comfortable now,” he told Gomez. “I’m in a better position to make swings, which is one of the things that I’ve tried focusing on this offseason.”

That comfort level could be the key. If Siri can improve his swing decisions and control the strike zone, the Mets might have found themselves a hidden gem. His defense is already elite—if his offense can climb to just above league average, he could become an underrated star in New York’s lineup. The tools are there; now it’s about putting them together.