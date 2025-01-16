Mets’ offer to Pete Alonso leaks in latest report

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Mets and Pete Alonso remain at an impasse over the terms of a potential contract extension, with both sides digging in their heels on a key point: opt-outs. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Alonso’s camp proposed a three-year deal with a high average annual value and opt-outs, giving him the flexibility to test the free agent market if he so desired. The Mets, however, countered with a straight three-year offer with no opt-outs, which Alonso rejected.

Mets Standing Firm

For the Mets, a clean three-year deal without opt-outs offers them more security and ensures they won’t face the prospect of renegotiating or losing Alonso after just one season. It’s a reasonable approach for a team trying to build long-term stability. However, Alonso’s desire for flexibility reflects his confidence in his value and his willingness to bet on himself in the future.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Alonso’s Market Value

The first baseman is coming off a 2024 season where he hit .240 with 34 home runs, 91 runs, 88 RBIs, and a 122 wRC+. While his batting average dipped, his power remains elite, and his ability to drive in runs makes him a centerpiece for the Mets’ lineup. For Alonso, opting for a shorter-term deal with opt-outs would allow him to cash in again while still in his prime, should his performance continue at this level.

At this point, it doesn’t seem that Alonso will be returning to the Mets, as they have already pivoted to plan-b, reportedly.

A Clash of Philosophies

This contract standoff boils down to differing philosophies. The Mets want certainty and control, while Alonso seeks flexibility and the chance to maximize his earnings over time. Both sides have legitimate reasons for their positions, but the stalemate puts the future of one of the team’s key players in doubt.

If the two sides can’t find common ground, Alonso may ultimately test free agency when his current deal expires, leaving the Mets to decide how much they value keeping their slugger in the fold.