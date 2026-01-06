The New York Mets are widely expected to add a top starter, and some MLB insiders believe they will ‘inevitably’ end up with one of Framber Valdez or Ranger Suarez. They seem reluctant to part with prospects and young players in trades, so they should be considered favorites to land one of the aforementioned lefties. In the meantime, they continue to dream about Cody Bellinger. Let’s dive into the news!

Mets will ‘inevitably’ sign one of Framber Valdez or Ranger Suarez to bolster rotation

The Mets’ offseason has been defined less by inactivity than by restraint. While top options like Dylan Cease and Tatsuya Imai have already come off the board, the market continues to circle back to Queens, where there is a growing industry belief that the Mets will ultimately land a frontline starter. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, rival executives expect New York to emerge with one of the two premier left-handers still available: Framber Valdez or Ranger Suárez. That expectation reframes the Mets’ approach not as desperation, but as timing — waiting for leverage to shift rather than forcing a move.

Valdez represents stability and predictability, offering innings, ground balls, and a reliable floor even as age-related risk looms. Suárez, on the other hand, brings sharper upside with lighter mileage, though questions remain about his ability to handle a true ace-level workload.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Trades for high-end arms remain unlikely due to prospect cost, making free agency the cleaner path. The choice ultimately comes down to volume versus efficiency, but either option would provide the certainty the Mets have been chasing all winter — and that moment feels closer than ever.

Yankees and Mets both prefer Cody Bellinger over fellow star free agent

Both the Yankees and Mets are once again circling the same target, this time in Cody Bellinger, whose 2025 season quietly reinforced his value. He delivered across the board with power, defense, speed, and consistency, proving he could handle both New York pressure and everyday responsibility.

For the Yankees, the fit is clean but conditional; they want him back, just not at a price that ignores alternatives or market discipline.

That caution is exactly what gives the Mets an opening. Their need in the outfield is far more immediate, and Bellinger offers a combination of versatility and reliability at a far more manageable cost than other elite options like Kyle Tucker. Just as important, Bellinger has already shown he can thrive in this market, a trait both teams value heavily. All signs point toward him remaining in New York — the only question is which uniform he will be wearing when the season begins.

Mets add Christian Arroyo on minor league deal

The Mets’ signing of Christian Arroyo to a minor league deal barely registered publicly, but it fits neatly into their broader offseason philosophy. Arroyo’s recent major league struggles tend to overshadow his earlier success as a capable, above-average hitter and his strong Triple-A performance last season. At 30, he is not a long-shot flier so much as a calculated depth play with some remaining upside.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What makes Arroyo appealing is flexibility. He can handle every infield position and even spot duty in the outfield, offering the kind of adaptability that matters over a long season. This move is not meant to change the Mets’ trajectory or solve their offensive questions. It is meant to create competition, provide insurance, and give the roster another option when injuries inevitably test depth. It is a small move — but one that reflects how the Mets are trying to build resilience piece by piece.

