The transaction barely made a ripple, the kind of move that slides past the ticker while everyone waits for something louder. Still, it matters. On Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that the New York Mets signed infielder Christian Arroyo to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training, another low-risk dart thrown at a board that has seen plenty this winter.

A Familiar Profile, With Some Forgotten Upside

Arroyo has not appeared in the majors since 2023, when his time with the Boston Red Sox ended quietly. That season sticks out for the wrong reasons, a 67 wRC+ across 206 plate appearances that effectively pushed him out of a big-league role. It also tends to overshadow what came right before it. In 2021 and 2022, Arroyo was an above-average hitter by wRC+ standards, posting marks of 105 and 102 while handling regular at-bats for a playoff-caliber team.

The New York Mets are betting that version of Arroyo still exists somewhere. He is only 30, not a reclamation project on his last legs, and the recent track record in Triple-A suggests there may still be something left to tap into. Last season, Arroyo spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies organization and quietly put up a 133 wRC+ over 45 games at the Triple-A level. It is a small sample, but it is also the kind of performance that earns another look.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Why the Mets Keep Making These Bets

The Mets have leaned heavily into depth plays this offseason, often prioritizing flexibility and competition over certainty. Arroyo fits that approach almost too cleanly. Over a seven-year MLB career, he owns a .252/.299/.394 slash line with 24 home runs and a career wRC+ of 86. Those numbers are not exciting on their own, but they are serviceable when paired with defensive versatility.

Arroyo has logged time at all four infield positions and even spent innings in right field. That matters for a Mets roster that has leaned on mix-and-match solutions in recent seasons, especially once injuries begin to pile up. A player who can bounce between second, third, shortstop, and the outfield without sinking the lineup has real value over 162 games, even if he never becomes more than a role player.

A Realistic Path, And Clear Limits

This signing does not change the narrative around the Mets offseason, nor is it meant to. Arroyo is not here to solve the offense or anchor a lineup. He is here to compete, to provide insurance, and to make spring training uncomfortable in a good way. If he hits, he forces decisions. If he does not, the Mets move on with little cost.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That calculus has defined much of the Mets depth-building strategy heading into 2026. Not every move needs to be bold. Some just need to give the team a fighting chance when the roster inevitably bends under the weight of a long season.

Christian Arroyo is another name on that list, another quiet roll of the dice. Whether it pays off will not be known in January, or even in March, but the Mets have made it clear they are willing to keep throwing until something sticks.