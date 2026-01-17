The New York Mets spent $126 million on Bo Bichette on Friday, but are still very much expected to remain players in the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes. Bichette’s arrival will force the Mets to play Brett Baty out of position, potentially enhancing his versatility and keeping his bat in the lineup. Let’s dive into the news!

Bo Bichette signing won’t stop Mets from trying to bring in Bellinger

Missing out on Kyle Tucker could have stalled the Mets’ offseason. Instead, it clarified it. Their final $220 million offer showed just how serious they were, and when Tucker chose the Dodgers’ $240 million deal, the Mets responded immediately by pivoting to Bo Bichette. Stealing Bichette away from a near-complete agreement with the Phillies underscored a front office operating with urgency and intent, not frustration.

The three-year, $126 million deal for Bichette gave the Mets a high-end bat without locking them into a long-term risk, but it wasn’t treated as a closing move. Almost immediately, reports made it clear the Mets remain active at the top of the market, particularly with Bellinger still firmly on their radar. Given an outfield depth chart that grows shaky beyond Juan Soto, Bellinger’s versatility and power profile make him a clean roster fit.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The price tag is steep, and the Yankees remain favorites to retain him, but the Mets’ recent actions suggest hesitation isn’t part of their playbook. Missing on Tucker didn’t slow them down—it sharpened their focus.

READ MORE

The Mets have a big position change planned for Brett Baty

The Mets’ rapid pivot to Bichette didn’t just reshape the lineup—it triggered a chain reaction across the roster. Bichette’s arrival pushes Baty off third base, with the organization now planning to deploy Baty in a flexible, multi-position role that includes time in left field. Rather than viewing this as a demotion, the Mets see it as an opportunity to expand Baty’s long-term value.

Bichette’s bat made the positional shuffle unavoidable. Coming off a .311/.357/.483 season, he brings elite contact skills and consistent production that the Mets believe will translate smoothly to third base. While his defense at shortstop had slipped, the move allows the team to maximize his offensive impact while minimizing risk in the field.

For Baty, the transition is a test—but not a dismissal. Strong underlying metrics suggest there’s still another level in his bat, and the Mets are betting that added versatility could turn him into a Jeff McNeil–type weapon. If it works, he stays. If not, his value on the trade market only rises.

READ MORE

Breaking down exactly how the Mets’ brand new infield could be elite

The Mets entering 2026 barely resemble the club that finished the previous season. With Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil gone, David Stearns has reshaped the roster around contact hitting, defensive stability up the middle, and veteran presence. The result is an infield that trades nostalgia for flexibility and balance.

Bichette is the centerpiece of that transformation. Slotted in at third base, he brings elite bat-to-ball skills while avoiding the defensive exposure that plagued him at shortstop. Francisco Lindor remains the constant—an elite defender and dynamic offensive force—while Marcus Semien adds leadership and high-end glove work at second, even as his bat declines.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

First base becomes a shared responsibility between Jorge Polanco and Mark Vientos, a pairing designed to replace Alonso’s production collectively rather than individually. Defense may be imperfect at the corners, but the Mets are betting that a deeper, more versatile lineup—anchored by strong defense up the middle—can carry them into October with a different, but potentially more sustainable, identity.

READ MORE