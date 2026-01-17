The Mets wasted no time licking their wounds after missing out on Kyle Tucker. In a decisive Friday afternoon strike, the front office pivoted to star infielder Bo Bichette, securing him on a massive three-year, $126 million contract. The deal brings one of the game’s premier contact hitters to Queens, but it also creates a positional domino effect that will force homegrown talent Brett Baty to pack his glove and head for the outfield.

With the infield now crowded with high-priced veterans, the expectation is that Bichette will slide over to third base, displacing Baty from the hot corner. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets don’t plan to bury Baty; instead, they intend to use him “all over the place,” with a specific focus on transitioning him into a utility role that includes reps in left field.

Bichette’s Bat Was Too Good to Pass Up

While Baty was a solid defender at third base in 2025, the Mets simply couldn’t ignore the offensive upgrade Bichette provides. The 27-year-old is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign where he slashed .311/.357/.483 over 628 plate appearances. Bichette racked up 181 hits and launched 18 home runs, posting an .840 OPS that offers the kind of consistent, middle-of-the-order production the Mets desperately need to pair with Francisco Lindor.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Mets feel that Bichette’s athleticism, while perhaps declining slightly for shortstop, is perfectly suited for third base. More importantly, his bat-to-ball skills—evidenced by his low strikeout rate—justify the defensive reshuffling.

The “Jeff McNeil” Plan for Brett Baty

For Baty, this signing marks a crossroads. The young infielder had a solid 2025 season, establishing himself as a rising piece of the core, but offensively, there was still “a lot left to be desired” in terms of consistency. The Mets are now trying to unlock his long-term value by testing his versatility.

Under the hood, Baty’s 2025 campaign showed genuine promise that suggests a breakout could still be coming. Over 130 games, he slashed .254/.313/.435 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs, posting a 111 wRC+ that indicates he was 11% better than the league-average hitter.

The underlying metrics were even more encouraging, as he ranked in the 86th percentile for Bat Speed and the 80th percentile for Barrel %, proving he impacts the baseball with authority when he connects. Defensively, he was a mixed bag; while he showcased solid range in the 70th percentile for Outs Above Average (OAA), his arm strength lagged in the 28th percentile, which might make a transition to left field or general utility man less jarring than expected.

There is a belief inside the organization that Baty could evolve into a super-utility weapon, similar to Jeff McNeil, providing cover at third, first, and the corner outfield spots. While his name will inevitably surface in trade rumors as “bait” for pitching help, the Mets seem keen on seeing if he can handle the outfield before giving up on his potential. If he can create value in left field, he stays; if not, he becomes a very attractive trade chip.

A New-Look Infield in Queens

The arrival of Bichette finalizes a complete overhaul of the Mets’ infield for 2026. The alignment is now set to feature:

Second Base: Marcus Semien (acquired via trade this offseason)

Marcus Semien (acquired via trade this offseason) Shortstop: Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor Third Base: Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette First Base: A likely rotation/platoon between Jorge Polanco and Mark Vientos

It is an infield built on veteran savvy and offensive upside. The Mets might have missed their primary outfield target in Tucker, but they compensated by building one of the deepest infields in baseball—even if it means Brett Baty has to learn how to read fly balls on the fly.