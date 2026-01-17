The Mets enter 2026 looking drastically different than the team that walked off the field last October. Gone is Pete Alonso, the Polar Bear who anchored the lineup for years. Gone are mainstays like Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, shipped out in a flurry of moves designed to reset the clubhouse culture.

In their place stands a revamped infield unit that, on paper, projects to be significantly more dynamic and offensively potent than its 2025 predecessor. While losing a slugger of Alonso’s caliber is never easy, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has constructed a lineup that prioritizes contact, versatility, and veteran leadership, signaling a bold new direction for the franchise.

Third Base: The Bo Bichette Era Begins

The centerpiece of this overhaul is undoubtedly Bo Bichette. After missing out on Kyle Tucker, the Mets inked Bo Bichette to a 3-year contract, landing one of the premier bat-to-ball skills in the game. Bichette is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign where he slashed .311/.357/.483 with an .840 OPS.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The decision to slide him to third base is a strategic decision. Bichette ranked in the 1st percentile for Range (OAA) at shortstop last season, struggling defensively at the premium position.

However, his bat is elite—he ranked in the 98th percentile for Expected Batting Average (xBA) and the 86th percentile for Strikeout Rate. By moving to the hot corner, the Mets can mask his defensive deficiencies while maximizing an offensive profile that produced 181 hits and 18 home runs last year. This move effectively pushes Brett Baty into a utility role, as the Mets have a big position changed planned for him, potentially even testing his confidence in left field.

Shortstop: The Constant Excellence of Francisco Lindor

Amidst the turnover, Francisco Lindor remains the unwavering anchor. The 32-year-old is coming off yet another 30/30 season, launching 31 home runs and swiping 31 bags while posting an .812 OPS.

Lindor continues to be the total package. He ranked in the 90th percentile for Range (OAA), ensuring that shortstop remains a “no-fly zone,” while his offensive metrics remain elite with an 83rd percentile Batting Run Value. Pairing his Gold Glove-caliber defense with Bichette’s bat at third gives the Mets the most dangerous left side of the infield in the National League.

Second Base: Leadership and Defense with Marcus Semien

The trade sending Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien was a shock to the system, essentially a swap of large contracts to shake up the leadership core. Semien, now 35, isn’t the offensive force he once was—he slashed just .230/.305/.364 in 2025.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

However, if the Mets are looking for run prevention, they found it. Semien ranked in the 92nd percentile for Range (OAA) and the 82nd percentile for Fielding Run Value. He brings legitimate Gold Glove defense to second base, a massive upgrade over the departed McNeil. While his bat has cooled, he still stole 11 bases and possesses 86th percentile Baserunning Value, suggesting he can still impact games with his legs and baseball IQ.

First Base: A Platoon with Serious Pop

Replacing Alonso is impossible for one player, so the Mets are trying to do it with two. The plan involves a platoon featuring veteran free agency signing Jorge Polanco and young slugger Mark Vientos.

Polanco quietly put together a fantastic offensive season in 2025, hitting 26 home runs with an .821 OPS. He excels at finding the barrel, ranking in the 89th percentile for Squared-Up %, making him a highly efficient hitter. Vientos, meanwhile, brings raw power, ranking in the 89th percentile for Hard-Hit % and 82nd percentile for Average Exit Velocity despite a lower .233 batting average.

Defensively, it will be an adventure. Polanco (17th percentile OAA) and Vientos (6th percentile OAA) are both liabilities in the field. However, Alonso wasn’t exactly winning Gold Gloves either, so the drop-off might be negligible compared to the offensive diversity this duo provides.

The Mets have taken a calculated risk: sacrificing some familiarity and specific defensive spots for a lineup that is deeper, more contact-oriented, and defensively elite up the middle. If Semien has one last vintage season in him and Bichette thrives at third, this infield could be the engine that powers a deep playoff run.