Despite making a series of moves to reinforce the lineup and the bullpen, the New York Mets have yet to really address the rotation. Since the Detroit Tigers have said they would listen to offers for ace Tarik Skubal, there is a chance they have talked to the Mets.

No deal appears imminent, though, as it’s unlikely they trade the best pitcher in baseball. Meanwhile, the Mets also seem to be losing hope of landing Cody Bellinger.

The Mets may have launched a massive trade offer for Tarik Skubal

The Mets’ most intriguing path to true contention runs straight through Detroit, where Skubal’s future remains quietly unresolved. While the Tigers continue to signal they want to keep their ace, Skubal’s impending free agency creates a narrow but real window for a blockbuster trade.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Industry chatter suggests Detroit is listening, even if they aren’t advertising it, and that uncertainty is exactly what David Stearns would need to strike before the Tigers risk losing elite value for a single draft pick.

Skubal isn’t just another frontline starter — he’s a transformational force. His dominance in 2025 placed him among the most overpowering pitchers in modern baseball, backed by elite command, swing-and-miss stuff, and underlying metrics that scream sustainability. Adding him would instantly change the Mets’ identity, turning a hopeful rotation into one capable of carrying a deep postseason run.

The cost, however, would be massive. Any realistic deal would start with Jett Williams and likely include Jonah Tong plus another high-upside bat or athlete. It’s a painful price for a potential one-year rental, but it’s also the kind of gamble that can alter a franchise’s trajectory. For a team chasing championships rather than comfort, Skubal represents the rare move that could justify the risk.

READ MORE

The Mets outfield is speeding toward a disaster as Cody Bellinger slips away

Juan Soto may be the most dangerous hitter in baseball, but he’s currently standing in the middle of an outfield vacuum. David Stearns’ aggressive teardown has cleared payroll and reset the roster, yet it has also stripped the Mets of stability on both sides of Soto. With Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil gone, the outfield depth chart looks thin, uncertain, and far from playoff-ready.

Cody Bellinger remains the ideal solution — a power bat, elite defender, and positional chameleon perfectly suited for Citi Field. But with the Yankees positioned as favorites to retain him, the Mets may be forced to pivot toward less inspiring alternatives.

That reality pushes Stearns toward creative trade options or short-term fixes, players who can hold the line until top prospect Carson Benge is ready to assume a full-time role.

The bigger concern is what all of this signals about the Mets’ timeline. Despite internal messaging about run prevention and competitiveness, the roster still lacks a true ace and multiple everyday outfielders. Even with Soto anchoring the lineup, the current construction feels more transitional than complete — a rebuild wearing contender’s clothing. The vision may be sound, but for now, Soto looks isolated while the rest of the puzzle remains unfinished.

READ MORE