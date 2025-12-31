The Mets are sitting on a mountain of prospect capital and a desperate need for a bona fide ace, and there is one name on the market that eclipses every other option.

Detroit Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal is entering the final year of arbitration, and while the Tigers are publicly posturing that they want to keep him, the reality of his looming free agency makes a trade inevitable if an extension isn’t reached. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently stirred the pot on Bleacher Report, noting that while the Tigers aren’t naming a price, the phone lines are definitely open.

“Teams are making offers, but the Tigers aren’t really naming prices. There isn’t a big chance they trade the best pitcher in baseball,” Heyman reported.

That “not big” chance is exactly the sliver of daylight President of Baseball Operations David Stearns needs to pry open. The Tigers are facing a scenario where they could lose the best pitcher on the planet for nothing but a draft pick in 2027, making a trade the only logical move to maximize value.

Tarik Skubal Is a Cheat Code the Mets Desperately Need

If you look at the numbers, Skubal isn’t just good; he is historically dominant. In 2025, the lefty posted a 2.21 ERA over 195.1 innings, racking up 241 strikeouts and maintaining a 0.89 WHIP. He didn’t just miss bats; he humiliated hitters, ranking in the 100th percentile for Pitching Run Value and Offspeed Run Value, while sitting in the 98th percentile for Fastball Run Value.

His underlying metrics suggest this is sustainable dominance, not a fluke. He posted a 97th percentile Chase Rate and a 94th percentile Strikeout Rate, while his 97th percentile Walk Rate proves he attacks the zone relentlessly. Adding Skubal to the Mets’ rotation would instantly transform them from a playoff hopeful into the favorites to come out of the National League.

A Realistic Trade Package That Could Tempt Detroit

So, what does it take to land a Cy Young winner in his prime? The cost will be astronomical, but the Mets have the pieces to make the Tigers blink without gutting their entire future. A realistic package would likely have to be headlined by top prospect Jett Williams, whose elite on-base skills and versatility make him a perfect cornerstone for a rebuilding Detroit lineup.

To seal the deal, the Mets would likely need to include breakout pitching prospect Jonah Tong. Tong has been one of the fastest risers in the system, showcasing elite strikeout stuff that the Tigers’ development lab would drool over. Throw in a high-upside power bat like Ryan Clifford or a dynamic outfielder like Carson Benge, and you have a package that offers Detroit three potential everyday starters for one year of Skubal. It is a steep price to pay for a rental, but championships fly flags forever, and Skubal is the kind of arm that delivers them.