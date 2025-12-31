The Mets have arguably the best hitter on the planet in Juan Soto anchoring their lineup, but look to his left and right, and you will see a vast expanse of nothingness.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has been ruthless in his reconstruction of the roster, trading away fan favorites Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil to clear the decks for his vision. While the bold strategy signals a new era, it has left the outfield in a state of absolute disarray, with vacancies that frankly look terrifying for a team with playoff aspirations.

At the moment, the only other viable option on the depth chart is Tyrone Taylor, a player who is a fantastic fourth outfielder but miscast as an everyday starter. The organization remains high on top prospect Carson Benge, but he simply isn’t ready to make the jump to the big leagues just yet, leaving Stearns with two massive holes to fill and a dwindling list of elite options.

Cody Bellinger Is the Perfect Fit That Is Likely Slipping Away

The dream scenario for Mets fans involves landing Cody Bellinger, whose skillset would be tailor-made for Citi Field. The former MVP rediscovered his stroke last season, slashing .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and a 125 wRC+, proving he is once again an elite offensive force. His value extends to the field, where he was a defensive wizard, racking up 12 Defensive Runs Saved and six Outs Above Average while offering the versatility to play first base if needed.

However, the reality is that Bellinger appears destined to return to the Bronx, as the Yankees remain the heavy favorites to retain him. Losing out on Bellinger would force the Mets to sift through a lower tier of free agents, perhaps settling for platoon options like Austin Hays or taking a flyer on a reclamation project. It is a sobering thought for a team that needs certainty, not more question marks.

A Bridge to the Future Involves Creative Stopgaps

If the top tier of free agency is out of reach, Stearns might need to get creative on the trade market.

Ideally, the Mets could target a high-upside stopgap centerfielder via trade like Luis Robert Jr., who could patrol the grass until Benge is ready to take over. This approach would give the roster a legitimate power threat and elite defender in the short term while keeping the long-term payroll flexible for the youth movement.

This Feels Like a Rebuild Disguised as a Contender

Regardless of who they sign, the sheer volume of holes on the roster is concerning.

A Mets assistant GM revealed the team’s priority during the offseason was run prevention, yet they still desperately need a frontline starting pitcher to stabilize the rotation. While rumors suggest the Mets may have launched a massive trade offer for Tarik Skubal, the current state of the outfield makes it feel like 2026 is more about transition than championship contention. Stearns is building something new, but right now, Juan Soto looks like he is on an island.