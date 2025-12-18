The New York Mets are going hard after Cody Bellinger, but if they fail to bring him in, they could consider another star free agent: Alex Bregman. When reinforcing the pitching staff, however, they should stay away from the aging Framber Valdez. Let’s dive into Thursday’s news!

Championship Upgrade: Mets can transform infield with Alex Bregman, but what happens to Baty?

If the Mets fail to land Cody Bellinger, they may be forced into a far more aggressive — and arguably more consequential — pivot. Alex Bregman looms as a nuclear alternative, one that would instantly elevate the roster from contender to outright threat.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At 31, Bregman is expected to command a massive deal, but his production justifies it: elite plate discipline, consistent hard contact, postseason credibility, and a 2025 season that reinforced his status as one of baseball’s most reliable professional hitters. This wouldn’t be a lateral move. It would be a statement.

That statement comes at the expense of Brett Baty. While Baty flashed real growth late last season, the contrast in contact quality and strike-zone control is stark. Bregman’s precision and defensive excellence at third base represent certainty — the kind that wins October games. Trading Baty could replenish pitching depth while clearing a path for a proven star. If Bellinger slips away, the Mets’ best response isn’t patience. It’s ruthlessness.

Why the Mets should stay miles away from Framber Valdez in free agency

In a thin pitching market, the Mets face a familiar danger: overpaying for name value instead of performance. Framber Valdez fits that trap perfectly. Though his innings total and reputation suggest stability, his underlying metrics tell a more troubling story. A career-worst WHIP, rising ERA, declining ability to suppress hard contact, and heavy reliance on a sinker that hitters are increasingly squaring up all point toward regression already in progress.

Valdez still generates ground balls, but his margin for error has evaporated. His secondary pitches no longer dominate, his walk rate remains an issue, and his stuff shows signs of age-related decline. For a team that has already felt the pain of volatile veteran contracts, committing big money to Valdez would risk repeating history. The smarter play is restraint — letting another club pay for past performance while the Mets target arms that can actually miss bats.

Young Mets pitchers trying to tune out trade rumors

The Mets’ most revealing moves this offseason haven’t come via splashy signings, but through quiet trade chatter — a signal that the organization is searching for leverage, not headlines. With multiple roster holes still unresolved, the front office knows free agency alone won’t be enough. That’s where young, controllable pitching becomes currency, and names like Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat have naturally surfaced.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Neither pitcher is untouchable, but both hold real value. Sproat’s underlying metrics suggest untapped upside, while Tong’s minor-league dominance hints at a high ceiling still under construction. Importantly, both pitchers understand the business without letting it derail their development. The Mets aren’t rushing to move them — they’re listening. That distinction matters. It reflects an organization balancing urgency with discipline, choosing when to spend, when to trade, and when to wait. This isn’t chaos. It’s calculated building.

