The desperation of a thin free-agent market often drives general managers to make catastrophic mistakes, and the New York Mets are dangerously close to committing financial malpractice if they pursue Framber Valdez.

With teams scrambling to overpay for mediocrity, Valdez’s name has surfaced as a potential stabilizer for the rotation, but the data screams that he is a ticking time bomb waiting to explode in the pressure cooker of Queens. Signing a 32-year-old pitcher who just posted a career-worst 1.24 WHIP and 3.66 ERA in his contract year is exactly the kind of panic move that haunts franchises for half a decade.

While his 192 innings pitched in 2025 looks appealing on a spreadsheet, the quality of contact he surrenders suggests his arm is losing the battle against modern hitters. Valdez ranked in the 10th percentile for average exit velocity and a horrific 9th percentile in hard-hit rate, meaning that when batters make contact, they are absolutely crushing the ball. You cannot survive in the National League East relying on luck when opponents are teeing off with that level of ferocity, especially as his velocity and command begin their natural age-related decline.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A Sinker That Is Sinking the Mets’ Hopes Before They Even Start

Valdez’s entire game is predicated on his sinker, a pitch he threw 45% of the time in 2025, but the underlying metrics show that this foundation is cracking. Opposing hitters posted an expected batting average (xBA) of .305 against the sinker, proving that they are seeing it well and squaring it up consistently. While he still generates ground balls at an elite 97th percentile rate, a sinker-baller who gives up rockets is liable to implode the moment his infield defense falters or the ball finds a hole.

His saving grace has been a curveball that generated a 43.7% whiff rate and held batters to a .193 average, but a pitcher cannot survive on one secondary offering alone. His offspeed run value plummeted to the 14th percentile, and his breaking run value sat in the pedestrian 38th percentile, indicating that his non-fastball arsenal isn’t fooling hitters like it used to. The Mets need an ace who can dominate with multiple weapons, not a one-trick pony whose primary trick is getting hammered.

Regression Is Already Here for the 32-Year-Old

The trend line for Valdez is pointing in the wrong direction, and David Stearns needs to recognize the regression before he writes the check. After posting a sparkling 2.91 ERA in 2024, Valdez slid back to a 3.66 ERA in 2025, while his walk rate remained a concern in the 40th percentile. Paying premium prices for a pitcher whose walks are up and whose ability to miss barrels is virtually non-existent is a recipe for disaster at Citi Field.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

We have seen this movie before with aging ground-ball specialists who lose a tick of movement and suddenly watch their ERA balloon over 4.00. Valdez’s extension is in the 7th percentile, suggesting his delivery isn’t deceptive enough to compensate for any loss of stuff. The Mets have been burned by volatile veterans before, and Valdez profiles as a pitcher who will frustrate fans with traffic on the basepaths every fifth day.

Looking Ahead: Let Someone Else Pay for the Decline

The market might be thin, but that is no excuse for the Mets to anchor themselves to a pitcher whose best days are clearly in the rearview mirror. Framber Valdez is going to demand big money based on his reputation and innings count, but his peripheral stats reveal a pitcher who is living on the edge of a cliff. Stearns needs to let a desperate team like the Angels or Giants fall on this grenade, keeping the Mets’ payroll flexible for arms that actually miss bats and prevent runs.