The New York Mets are currently fixated on landing Cody Bellinger to complete their heist of former Yankees stars, but David Stearns needs to have a nuclear contingency plan ready if that pursuit collapses.

While poaching Bellinger would solidify the outfield, missing out on him opens a fascinating door to pivot toward the infield and secure Alex Bregman, a move that would inject a championship pedigree directly into the veins of the roster. Bregman is projected to command a five-year, $170 million contract, a steep price that is entirely justified for a player who remains one of the most productive postseason hitters in history and just posted a .822 OPS in his contract year.

Acquiring the 31-year-old veteran would essentially be a declaration of war on the rest of the National League, upgrading the hot corner from “promising” to “elite” overnight.

Bregman’s 2025 campaign was a masterclass in professional hitting, as he slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs, but the underlying metrics paint an even scarier picture for opposing pitchers. He ranked in the 97th percentile for squared-up percentage and the 95th percentile for chase rate, proving that even as he ages, his ability to control the strike zone and make flush contact is unrivaled.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brett Baty Has Potential, but Bregman Has Perfection

This pivot would inevitably force a difficult conversation regarding Brett Baty, who finally showed flashes of his ceiling during the second half of the 2025 season. Baty matched Bregman’s power output with 18 home runs and posted a respectable .748 OPS, using his 86th percentile bat speed to drive the ball with authority when he connected.

However, the gap between “good” and “great” is exposed in the contact rates, where Baty’s 30th percentile whiff rate and 26th percentile strikeout rate look amateurish compared to Bregman’s surgical approach.

The difference in reliability is staggering; while Baty strikes out 25% of the time and struggles to make consistent contact, Bregman whiffs just 15% of the time, ranking in the 92nd percentile. In a postseason series where every out is precious, you cannot trust a hitter who leaves his production up to variance when you can have a machine who refuses to expand the zone.

A Defensive Upgrade That Seals the Deal

Beyond the batter’s box, Bregman offers a substantial upgrade with the leather that would stabilize the Mets’ infield defense. While Baty rated out as a slightly above-average defender with 69th percentile range (outs above average), Bregman remains superior at the hot corner, posting 83rd percentile range last season. With Jorge Polanco likely splitting time at first base and designated hitter alongside Mark Vientos, having a vacuum cleaner at third base becomes critical to protecting the pitching staff.

Trading Baty would turn him into a valuable chip to acquire pitching depth, capitalizing on his youth and raw power while clearing the deck for a proven winner. The Mets have the luxury of aiming high, and if the outfield upgrade falls through, grabbing a third baseman who squares up the ball 37.5% of the time is a hell of a consolation prize.

Looking Ahead: A Ruthless Pivot for a Ring

If the Mets miss out on Bellinger, there is no time to mourn; they must immediately pivot to Bregman to ensure this offseason is defined by aggression rather than regret. Replacing a high-strikeout young player with a contact-oriented veteran who dominates the strike zone is exactly the kind of “win-now” move that Steve Cohen pays Stearns to execute. Baty had a nice run, but Bregman brings the kind of certainty that hangs banners.