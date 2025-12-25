The New York Mets have taken some blows in the 2025-26 offseason, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t done anything. A new era is coming in Queens, but before they can say they are bona fide contenders, there are four areas they need to improve. Meanwhile, Carson Benge is shaping up as a big 2026 players, and the team still dreams about signing Cody Bellinger and trading for Freddy Peralta.

4 areas the Mets urgently need to address

The Mets’ offseason to this point has been defined less by direction than by disruption. Major departures have reshaped both the roster and the emotional landscape, leaving fans torn between frustration and intrigue. While additions like Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Jorge Polanco, and Marcus Semien suggest president of baseball operations Davis Stearns isn’t tearing things down, they also don’t fully replace what walked out the door. The result is a team that feels active but incomplete.

That incompleteness shows up most clearly in four areas. The rotation has depth and intriguing young arms, but still lacks the kind of true ace who can control a playoff series, a Tarik Skubal or maybe a Freddy Peralta. The outfield is dangerously thin behind Juan Soto, with no clear everyday answers and an urgent need for at least one impact bat. The bullpen, though improved at the top, has lost significant inning-eaters and feels fragile beyond its first layer. And first base remains an experiment, with Polanco offering upside but little margin for error if the fit doesn’t work.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Mets aren’t broken—but they’re far from finished. Whether this offseason is ultimately judged as clever recalibration or missed opportunity will depend on how aggressively they address these remaining gaps before expectations harden into reality.

READ MORE

Mets’ top outfield prospect Carson Benge could play a sneaky role in 2026

With two outfield spots unsettled, the Mets are facing a familiar tension: trust a top prospect or lean on veteran certainty. Carson Benge has forced his way into that conversation after a dominant 2025 minor-league season that showcased both power and speed across three levels. His performance has been loud enough that the organization can’t ignore him, even on a roster built to win now.

Still, caution remains. Benge’s brief but rough adjustment period at Triple-A exposed areas that need refinement, particularly against advanced pitching. That said, his strong plate discipline gives the Mets confidence that the struggles are part of a normal learning curve rather than a red flag. The front office appears intent on protecting his long-term value rather than rushing him into an everyday role before he’s ready.

This thinking helps explain the Mets’ interest in shorter-term solutions like Luis Robert Jr., who could stabilize the outfield without blocking Benge’s future. The goal is balance: remain competitive in 2026 while keeping a clear runway for the next wave of homegrown talent. Whether Benge arrives on Opening Day or later in the season, he’s central to the Mets’ plan—and increasingly close to Queens.

READ MORE

Mets’ offseason wish list lands Cody Bellinger and frontline starter

Despite ample financial muscle, the Mets enter the heart of the offseason with a roster that feels precarious after key losses. Money alone won’t solve that, and the front office is now faced with converting its resources into impact talent—specifically a premium outfielder and a true frontline starter—to stabilize a team leaning too heavily on projection.

Cody Bellinger is framed as the ideal offensive and defensive fit. His left-handed bat, positional versatility, and elite glove would immediately solidify multiple weak points while adding lineup reliability. On the pitching side, the case is made for trading for Peralta, a proven ace whose recent dominance and underlying metrics suggest October-ready production. Pairing that certainty with the current rotation would dramatically raise the Mets’ ceiling.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The appeal of Peralta goes beyond 2026, acting as a bridge to future opportunities without clogging long-term plans. The cost—likely a painful prospect package—would be steep, but the argument is simple: the Mets are in a window where proven stars matter more than distant upside. Bold moves now could be the difference between hovering and contending.

READ MORE