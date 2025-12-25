The New York Mets are in a fascinating position this offseason: they are flush with cash, yet their roster feels surprisingly fragile after a flurry of departures. The recent trade of Jeff McNeil to the Oakland Athletics stripped the team of a versatile veteran presence, leaving gaping holes that cannot be filled by internal promotions alone.

While the front office has financial flexibility that most owners dream of, money doesn’t play defense or hit home runs. To truly contend in 2026, the Mets need to turn their bank account into blue-chip talent, specifically targeting a frontline starter and a premium outfielder to stabilize a team currently relying too heavily on hope.

Cody Bellinger Is the $170 Million Missing Piece

The first item on the wishlist should be bringing Cody Bellinger to Queens. While the price tag—likely in the five-year, $170 million range—is steep, the Mets can afford to overpay for the specific impact he brings. Bellinger fits the roster like a glove, offering a high-contact bat with sneaky power perfectly suited for pulling balls down the right-field line. In 2025, he proved he can still be a lineup anchor, hitting .272 with 29 home runs and an .814 OPS.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

More importantly, Bellinger provides the kind of defensive insurance that allows a manager to sleep at night. He remains an elite defender, ranking in the 93rd percentile for Range (Outs Above Average) and the 91st percentile for Arm Value. His ability to play Gold Glove-caliber center field, while also being able to slide to first base or corner outfield spots, gives the Mets immense flexibility. Even if his athleticism regresses towards the end of the deal, his defensive floor and contact skills make him a worthwhile investment right now.

Stabilizing the Rotation with a True Ace

On the mound, the Mets are currently gambling on potential rather than production. They are putting immense pressure on young arms like Nolan McLean to become an ace and hoping Jonah Tong takes a massive leap forward, a strategy that often backfires in the pressure cooker of New York. This is where trading for Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta becomes a necessity. Peralta would instantly transform the rotation from a question mark into a strength. He is coming off a dominant 2025 campaign where he went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and racked up 204 strikeouts.

His underlying metrics are even more terrifying for opponents; he ranked in the 97th percentile for Pitching Run Value and the 96th percentile for Offspeed Run Value, proving he is a legitimate frontline starter who can dominate in October. Adding him gives the Mets a proven commodity to lead the staff, removing the burden from the younger arms.

The Bridge to the Future

Peralta also fits the Mets’ long-term timeline perfectly. He has one year of control left before hitting free agency in 2027, which aligns seamlessly with the availability of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Acquiring Peralta allows the Mets to compete for a championship in 2026 without blocking their pursuit of Skubal the following winter. It bridges the gap between the current volatile rotation and a future super-team.

The Cost of Doing Business

However, quality never comes cheap. To pry Peralta away from Milwaukee, the Mets would likely have to part with a significant prospect package, potentially headlined by Jonah Tong himself. Losing a talented arm like Tong hurts, but the Mets are in a window where they need established stars, not prospects who might be good in three years. Trading potential for the guaranteed dominance of Peralta is the kind of aggressive move that turns pretenders into champions.