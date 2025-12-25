The New York Mets are navigating an offseason defined by gaping holes in their outfield, but the solution to their depth problem might already be waiting in the wings.

While Juan Soto is firmly entrenched in right field, the other two spots remain wide open, creating a lane for top prospect Carson Benge to potentially steal a job in spring training. Management is obviously hesitant to hand a starting role to a rookie on a championship-or-bust roster, but Benge’s rapid ascent through the minors has forced the front office to consider him as a legitimate option, perhaps even as a fourth outfielder to start the year.

Benge is coming off a sensational 2025 campaign where he terrorized pitching across three levels of the minor leagues. He posted a cumulative 150 wRC+ over 116 games, slashing .281/.385/.472 while launching 15 home runs and swiping 22 bases. His dominance was most visible at Double-A Binghamton, where he put up video game numbers with a 184 wRC+ and a .571 slugging percentage in 32 games, proving he has the raw tools to be an impact bat.

Cautiously Optimistic

However, the Mets are rightfully cautious given how Benge finished his season at Triple-A Syracuse. In a small 24-game sample size against veteran pitching, he struggled mightily, posting a 53 wRC+ and hitting just .178 as he adjusted to the advanced breaking stuff. This hiccup suggests he might need a bit more seasoning, but his elite plate discipline—evidenced by a 13.1% walk rate across all levels—gives the organization confidence that he can make the necessary adjustments quickly.

This internal belief in Benge helps explain why the Mets have a new competitor in the Luis Robert Jr. trade sweepstakes rather than just signing every free agent available. Robert Jr. fits the timeline perfectly as a shorter-term asset who provides elite defense without blocking Benge for the next decade.

Balancing the Present and the Future

The strategy seems to be finding a bridge to the Benge era rather than constructing a roadblock. While the Mets could fill two massive holes with a Bellinger deal and a high-upside trade, acquiring Robert Jr. allows Benge to acclimate at his own pace without the pressure of being a day-one savior. If Benge forces the issue in Port St. Lucie, he gives the team incredible flexibility, but if he needs another month in Syracuse, the veterans can hold the fort.

Ultimately, the Mets are trying to thread the needle between winning a World Series in 2026 and building a sustainable pipeline. Benge represents the next wave of homegrown talent, and the front office is clearly designing their offseason moves to ensure his path to Queens remains open. Whether he breaks camp with the team or arrives in June, Carson Benge is a major part of the equation, and his bat is simply too loud to ignore for much longer.