Mets’ newly signed infielder suffers dislocated shoulder

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets brought in Nick Madrigal this offseason to provide versatility across the infield, but just a few games into spring training, that plan has already hit a snag. Madrigal suffered a dislocated left shoulder during Sunday’s game and is set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

With shoulder injuries, recovery timelines can be tricky, but Madrigal will likely be sidelined for several weeks, if not longer. That could force him back into the Triple-A mix once healthy, leaving the Mets with a depth issue in the infield.

A Need for Reinforcements

Madrigal was expected to serve as a backup at both second and third base, but with his status uncertain, the Mets may need to pivot quickly. One natural option is bringing back veteran infielder José Iglesias, who has been publicly advocating for an extension.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Iglesias was one of the Mets’ more consistent bats last season, and his ability to play multiple infield spots makes him an easy fit. With Madrigal on the shelf, the Mets may not have much of a choice but to bring him back on a reasonable deal to shore up their depth.

Madrigal’s Struggles at the Plate

While Madrigal’s defense was his main selling point, his offensive production in recent years hasn’t exactly inspired confidence. Last season with the Cubs, he appeared in 51 games and hit just .221/.280/.256. He’s never been a power threat, and his offensive ceiling remains limited.

That makes the potential addition of Iglesias even more appealing. Unlike Madrigal, Iglesias is coming off a strong season at the plate, and his ability to put the ball in play consistently would be a welcome asset for a Mets team that could use more stability in its lineup.

What’s Next?

The Mets will wait for MRI results before making any official decisions, but the infield depth chart just took an early hit. If Madrigal is sidelined for an extended period, expect the team to move quickly to ensure they’re not left scrambling for depth as Opening Day approaches.