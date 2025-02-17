Mets’ new free-agent pitcher diagnosed with ‘high-grade’ lat strain

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Mets hit a bump in the road on Monday when news broke that their recent acquisition, Frankie Montas, will be sidelined due to injury. Initially, the team kept the specifics of the issue under wraps, leading fans and analysts alike to wonder about the severity of the situation.

A High-Grade Lat Strain

It’s now been confirmed that Montas is dealing with a high-grade lat strain, an injury that will keep him from throwing for the next 6-8 weeks. After that, the Mets will reevaluate his progress and determine the next steps. He will also travel to New York to get a PRP shot.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This isn’t just a minor setback. A lat strain is a tricky ailment for pitchers—it’s the kind of injury that can linger if not handled properly, and it could affect a player for much longer than expected. Just ask former Mets pitcher Luis Severino, who struggled with a similar issue during his time with the Yankees, or Clarke Schmidt, who had to nurse his own lat strain last season with the Bombers.

A Setback for the Mets’ Rotation Depth

The timing couldn’t be worse for Montas or the Mets. While his 4.84 ERA from last season with the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers may not scream ace, Montas has shown flashes of potential. He wasn’t bad, just inconsistent, but the Mets were hoping he’d contribute solid innings in their revamped rotation. Now, without him, the Mets’ pitching depth has taken a hit. If the lat strain holds Montas out for longer than expected, it could impact their pitching plans into the summer.

With Montas out of action, one would think that the Mets’ plans for a six-man rotation might have to be rethought.

Per manager Carlos Mendoza, however, the team still hopes to ease the workload on their starters with this setup. Jose Butto won’t be considered for a role as a starter, but Griffin Canning, Paul Blackburn, and even top prospect Brandon Sproat might.