Mets land two prospects on FanGraphs’ Top 100 list

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of year again—MLB prospects season. The top 100 lists are rolling in from all corners of the baseball world, and for fans of the New York Mets, there’s reason to pay close attention. FanGraphs, one of the most respected voices in the game, has released its rankings, and two Mets prospects have made the cut: Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

Sproat Cracking the Door to the Majors

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Ranked at No. 24, right-hander Brandon Sproat has turned plenty of heads with his electric stuff and steady progression through the minors. According to FanGraphs’ lead prospects analyst Eric Longenhagen, Sproat has consistently sat in the mid-to-upper-90s with his fastball for several years, and tweaks to his delivery have sharpened his breaking pitches. That’s the kind of development that gets a pitcher noticed.

Last season, Sproat made quick work of High-A and Double-A hitters before running into some turbulence in Triple-A, a level notorious for being a hitter’s haven. But struggles at the doorstep of the majors aren’t uncommon—it’s like a musician fine-tuning their act before a big-stage debut. Having logged 116.1 innings in 2024, Sproat is knocking on the big-league door, with a 2025 debut looking like a strong possibility. If all goes well, he could soon find himself in the Mets’ rotation, holding down a mid-rotation role for years to come.

Williams: A Dynamic Playmaker with an Unsettled Future

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Landing at No. 62, Jett Williams brings a different kind of excitement to the table. The versatile middle infielder, who could eventually find himself patrolling center field, offers a tantalizing blend of power and speed—an unexpected combo for a player of his stature. Injuries kept him off the field for much of last season, but when healthy, he flashed the kind of skill set that makes scouts salivate.

Longenhagen sees Williams as a potential up-the-middle mainstay, though his ultimate defensive home remains in flux. Whether he ends up at shortstop, second base, or center field, his bat and athleticism should carry him to a significant role in the Mets’ lineup. If he stays on the field and continues his upward trajectory, a 2025 MLB debut isn’t out of the question.

A Bright Future for the Mets

With Sproat and Williams on the horizon, the Mets could soon welcome two impact players into the fold. It’s a waiting game now, but if things break right, these two could be making a difference in Queens sooner rather than later.