Mets’ new bullpen arm could miss opening day rehabbing from hip surgery

Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

The Mets made a strong move this offseason by signing veteran lefty reliever A.J. Minter to a two-year, $22 million contract, expecting him to play a key role in the bullpen.

However, the 31-year-old is still rehabbing from hip surgery and may not be ready for Opening Day. While his return isn’t expected to be a long-term concern, the Mets will have to navigate the early weeks of the season without their primary left-handed specialist.

Minter’s 2024 Performance and Injury Impact

Minter has been one of the most reliable left-handed relievers in baseball over the years, but his 2024 season with the Atlanta Braves had some uncharacteristic dips. He still put up a strong 2.62 ERA across 34.1 innings, but his strikeout rate fell to 9.17 per nine innings, a notable drop compared to his career averages. Additionally, his home run rate jumped, something that could be attributed to the hip injury he battled through.

Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Despite those inconsistencies, Minter still managed an elite 94.2% left-on-base rate and induced grounders at a solid 45.9% clip. The Mets are banking on the idea that with a fully healthy hip, he’ll be able to regain some of his previous strikeout dominance while maintaining his elite ability to strand runners.

Mets’ Plan While Minter Recovers

The Mets built their bullpen depth with Minter’s potential early absence in mind, but his missing presence will still be felt, particularly against left-handed hitters in high-leverage spots. With the bullpen already in flux, losing one of their most important offseason acquisitions for the first few weeks isn’t ideal.

Still, the expectation is that Minter won’t be out for long. The Mets are confident he’ll be at full strength relatively soon, and once he’s back, he’ll be a crucial piece in a bullpen that will need every bit of stability it can get.