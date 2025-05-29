Mets’ most dangerous offensive weapon is crashing back down to Earth

Every team has its lulls, but for the New York Mets, this one stings a little deeper than most fans would like to admit.

They’re still a powerhouse in the National League, but the magic that defined their early season is beginning to fade just slightly.

Like a high-performance sports car losing its grip in the rain, the Mets are finding out what happens when their engine sputters.

Offense running into turbulence as hot streaks cool off

The Mets have dropped five of their last 10 games, slipping two games behind the red-hot Phillies in the NL East standings.

Their latest loss came in a 9–4 drubbing at the hands of the White Sox, one of baseball’s weakest teams by record.

While the loss itself isn’t doomsday-worthy, the growing concern is how flat the offense has looked recently against subpar pitching.

The Mets’ star slugger, Pete Alonso, has been mired in a mini slump, and the ripple effect has been noticeable across the lineup.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alonso’s production dipping at a noticeable rate

Alonso, who has carried the Mets through stretches this season, has hit just .204 over the last 15 days.

His on-base percentage has dipped to .259 with a .606 OPS in that same window—his quietest stretch of the year.

Despite that, his season-long numbers are still elite: a .290 average, .931 OPS, and 11 home runs as he eyes a massive contract.

But Alonso isn’t the only one struggling lately—and that’s where the concern truly sets in.

Juan Soto’s slump adding pressure across the board

Juan Soto’s presence was expected to elevate the lineup and provide consistency even when others cooled off.

Instead, Soto himself is stuck in a rare cold patch, hitting just .143 with a .167 slugging percentage over the last 15 days.

His trademark plate discipline is still there, but the loud contact has all but disappeared in this recent stretch.

Without Alonso or Soto firing on all cylinders, the Mets’ offense has started to resemble a shell of its potential.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Still a strong team—but red flags are emerging

Even with these slumps, the Mets managed a series win over the Dodgers, proving they can still rise to the moment.

However, relying on pitching alone isn’t a sustainable long-term strategy—especially in a division as competitive as the NL East.

Alonso and Soto will both eventually bounce back—their track records and underlying numbers suggest that much is inevitable.

But the timing of this slump, with the Phillies surging, adds urgency to the turnaround.

For now, the Mets are just hoping their stars start shining again before the Phillies pull away with a sizeable lead.

