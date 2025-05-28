Mets 4, White Sox 9: Good news and bad news as Chicago avoids sweep and snaps Mets streak

Momentum is a fragile thing in baseball—like a balloon in the wind, it can soar, then vanish in an instant.

That’s exactly what the New York Mets experienced on Wednesday afternoon. Riding high with four straight wins and five victories in their last six games, the Mets walked into the series finale against the lowly Chicago White Sox with confidence and energy.

But by the time the final out was recorded, they were walking off the field with a deflating 9-4 loss that left more questions than answers.

With a solid 34-22 record and a firm grip on second place in the brutal NL East, one bad game doesn’t erase weeks of progress. Still, this loss exposed cracks that had been quietly forming beneath the surface.

Griffin Canning falters again as concerns grow

Pitchers go through ups and downs, but Griffin Canning’s recent trend is starting to feel more like a red flag than a hiccup.

After a surprisingly strong start to his Mets tenure, Canning has now turned in back-to-back lackluster outings. On Wednesday, he couldn’t command the strike zone against one of the league’s weakest offenses.

He allowed four hits and four walks over just three innings, leading to five runs—only three of them earned, but damaging nonetheless.

With only three strikeouts and an overreliance on breaking pitches, it seems opponents may be catching on. In just 5.2 innings across his last two starts, he’s given up six runs and shown signs of losing his edge.

Think of it like a magician repeating the same trick: eventually, the audience catches on.

Despite the struggles, his season ERA still sits at a respectable 3.23. But if the Mets are to make a serious postseason push, they’ll need Canning to rediscover his early-season form—and quickly.

Vientos finds his swing but remains a work in progress

Mark Vientos has been a puzzle the Mets haven’t quite solved. After battling through an abdominal injury and struggling on both sides of the ball, he entered Wednesday’s game slashing a rough .190/.320/.381 over his last seven games.

Then came the moment Mets fans had been waiting for.

Trailing 5-0, Vientos launched a three-run homer that brought the Mets within striking distance. It was a flash of the potential that made him such an exciting prospect—but flashes don’t win pennants.

He also struck out three times, underscoring the inconsistency that has plagued his season.

His OPS remains a modest .690, and while the home run was a step in the right direction, it’s far from a sign that he’s turned the corner.

Still, a power swing like that offers hope.

Costly defensive mistakes dim the comeback hopes

Defense doesn’t always show up on the highlight reel, but when it fails, it’s impossible to ignore.

The Mets’ usually reliable fielding had a rare off day. Two errors—one a throwing mistake by Brett Baty, the other a misplay by Jeff McNeil—came back-to-back in the second inning and directly led to two unearned runs.

Those runs might have seemed minor at the time, but they loomed larger as the Mets tried to claw back.

Baseball is a game of inches and split-second decisions. Plays like these often go unnoticed in wins, but in losses, they sting. If the Mets want to keep pace in the unforgiving NL East, avoiding these mental lapses is non-negotiable.

Even the best teams stumble. The key now is how the Mets respond. Will they let this loss define them—or fuel their fire?

