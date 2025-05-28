Mets have a top five reliever in baseball — and it’s not the one you think

There’s a certain magic in witnessing an underdog rise. The kind that sneaks up quietly, then punches the lights out.

For the 2025 New York Mets, that underdog is Reed Garrett—a name often overshadowed by flashier headlines but whose impact is impossible to ignore.

While Edwin Diaz steals the spotlight with his vintage 2022-like dominance and Huascar Brazoban dazzles as a bridge multi-inning arm, Garrett is simply shutting teams down.

In a bullpen crowded with talent, it’s easy to get lost. But Garrett refuses to fade, thriving in silence, one shutdown inning at a time.

Baseball loves its stars, but sometimes, it’s the steady hands in the background who hold everything together. Garrett is exactly that glue.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Reed Garrett is putting up elite numbers in 2025

The numbers tell a story few are listening to—yet. Garrett’s 0.76 ERA ranks fourth in all of baseball among qualified relievers.

That stat alone demands attention, placing him just behind elite arms like Danny Coulombe, Andres Munoz, and Luke Weaver.

Mets Batflip on X summed it up perfectly after a dominant outing: “1.2 IP | 0 H | 0 ER | 1 BB | 3 K (SV-2). ERA down to 0.76.”

Reed Garrett in relief tonight:



1.2 IP | 0 H | 0 ER | 1 BB | 3 K (SV-2)



ERA down to 0.76.



Top 3 reliever in baseball and it’s not even particularly close. pic.twitter.com/LPMtTK9CpL — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) May 28, 2025

That performance helped seal a much-needed win over the Chicago White Sox, stepping up when others stumbled. It was clutch, clean, and vintage Garrett.

Quiet consistency has been his calling card, but this season, the consistency has turned into full-on dominance—and fans are starting to notice.

He’s more than a placeholder—he’s a pillar

Reed Garrett isn’t just filling innings; he’s owning them. In many ways, he’s the bullpen’s backbone, shouldering high-leverage moments with confidence.

He may not have Diaz’s trumpets or Brazoban’s flair, but Garrett has something rarer: the ability to vanish a rally before it begins.

Every team needs that steady presence—the kind that doesn’t need fireworks to make noise. For the Mets, that’s Garrett.

He’s not a fluke, either. Garrett’s long track record includes stints with other organizations, but 2025 has been his masterpiece.

Think of him as the bullpen’s Swiss Army knife—reliable, precise, and always ready when called upon.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Why Garrett deserves more recognition

Baseball fans love flashy closers and power arms. But Garrett proves that true value sometimes lies in subtle brilliance.

With his microscopic ERA and late-inning reliability, Garrett has become a go-to option.

There’s a rhythm to his pitching—a calmness that brings balance to chaos. In the heat of battle, he never looks rattled.

His quiet dominance may not grab headlines like Diaz’s saves or Brazoban’s multi-inning magic, but the Mets know his worth.

When you need three outs and no drama, Garrett’s number gets called—and he keeps answering with brilliance.

Reed Garrett doesn’t ask for the spotlight—he earns it with every zero he puts on the board.

