Mets manager ready to turn the page and focus on 2025

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets were nothing short of spectacular in 2024. Not just the good—”OMG, is this real life?”—kind of good. Their season had the magic of a Hollywood script, with a clubhouse atmosphere that fueled a deep playoff run, all the way to the National League Championship Series. But as much as Mets fans would love to relive that run, baseball has no rearview mirror.

That’s exactly the mindset Carlos Mendoza, their no-nonsense skipper, is drilling into his squad.

Carlos Mendoza Is Turning the Page

Mendoza isn’t here for nostalgia. “Every year is different,” he reminded everyone on MLB Network Radio. “I’m not gonna lie, 2024 was magical, incredible. But it’s going to take a lot from anyone. We need to move on from 2024. Even though it was a very good year, we didn’t accomplish our goal to win the championship.”

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

That’s the energy you want from your leader. No parade for almost-making-it. The focus is locked on 2025, with Mendoza making it clear that this team is gearing up for what’s ahead, not what’s behind.

The Mets Have A Stronger, Deeper Roster

If the Mets had magic last year, they might have straight-up sorcery this time around. The front office didn’t sit back and hope for lightning to strike twice—they went out and added some serious firepower.

Juan Soto? Check. Clay Holmes? In. Frankie Montas, José Siri, and AJ Minter? All aboard. Oh, and don’t forget they managed to bring back Pete Alonso, Jesse Winker, and Sean Manaea, while also expecting Kodai Senga to be healthy for most of the season. That’s a team built to win, not just hope.

Still Room to Improve

And they might not be done yet. The Mets are actively searching for another starting pitcher, a move that could elevate them from contenders to outright favorites.

If Mendoza can get his team to fully buy into the challenge ahead and shake off any lingering feelings about last year, the talent is there to make a run at the ultimate prize. This isn’t just about being good again. This is about finishing the job.