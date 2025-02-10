Mets eyeing a big bounce-back year from veteran infielder

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training is approaching, and the Mets still have some clarity to gain when it comes to their infield alignment. While there have been discussions about Luisangel Acuña potentially competing for a starting role, the most realistic outcome still points to Jeff McNeil holding down second base for the foreseeable future.

The 32-year-old veteran suffered a fractured wrist late last season but fought his way back to appear in the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers. He’s proven to be a resilient and steady presence, even as his overall numbers dipped in 2024.

McNeil’s Declining Power, but Encouraging Signs

McNeil’s offensive production took a noticeable step back last season, finishing with a .238/.308/.384 slash line, 12 home runs, 44 RBIs, and a 97 wRC+. His power, once an underrated part of his game, has nearly disappeared. However, the Mets are hanging onto the hope that his bat still has value, especially after a much-improved second half.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Over his final 128 at-bats after the All-Star break, McNeil hit .289/.376/.547, showing signs that he could still be an above-average contributor. His contact skills remain strong, ranking in the 87th percentile in whiff rate and 92nd percentile in strikeout rate. Even without much pop, his ability to put the ball in play gives him value in the Mets’ lineup.

Defensive Reliability Keeps Him in the Mix

Even if his offense never fully bounces back, McNeil’s defensive stability at second base is a major factor in the Mets’ decision-making. Over 871.1 innings at the position last year, he recorded a .983 fielding percentage with one defensive run saved. He remains a fundamentally sound defender, which is more than enough to justify keeping him in the everyday lineup, particularly if the Mets get strong offensive production elsewhere.

Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Acuña’s Role Likely at Third Base

While some have speculated that Acuña could challenge for a spot at second base, the more likely outcome has him battling for third base instead. That leaves McNeil with a relatively clear path to keeping his job, assuming he can produce at a reasonable level.

The Mets need McNeil to be closer to the hitter he was in the second half of last season, particularly with an offense that should be potent thanks to additions like Juan Soto and the return of Pete Alonso. If McNeil can recapture some of his past form and deliver quality at-bats while maintaining his steady defense, the Mets will be in solid shape at second base. But if his early-season struggles from 2024 carry over, they may have to start considering other options sooner than later.