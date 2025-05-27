Mets’ low-cost gamble is turning into one of the biggest pitching steals in baseball

Every once in a while, a player reinvents himself so completely it feels like watching someone wear a borrowed nameplate.

That’s Mets‘ Clay Holmes right now — only this time, it’s no disguise. It’s just a brand-new version of the same pitcher, molded into something far more valuable.

Holmes’ reinvention has paid off in a major way

When the Mets signed Clay Holmes this offseason, it was viewed as a modest investment with upside — a three-year, $38 million deal.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

They weren’t getting a headline grabber. They were taking a calculated swing at a former closer who hadn’t started a game in years.

Now, he’s become one of the most consistent arms in the Mets’ rotation, sporting a 2.98 ERA across 60.1 innings with 56 strikeouts.

For a team still navigating identity and injury, Holmes’ reliability has become essential.

A new pitch has unlocked his next chapter

Holmes has long leaned on his sinker to force ground balls, ranking in the 88th percentile in ground ball rate.

That pitch still plays a key role, but the new weapon in his arsenal — a change-up — has added real deception.

Opposing hitters are batting just .212 against it with a .242 slugging rate. It’s giving them a look they’re not prepared for.

Combined with his sweeper and slider mix, Holmes now has multiple ways to keep hitters off balance and generate weak contact.

Not every outing is perfect — but that’s expected

Pitching isn’t a straight line. Holmes showed signs of wear against the Pirates and Red Sox, giving up six runs and four homers.

That type of turbulence could shake some confidence — but not Holmes. He bounced back sharply against the White Sox.

He tossed 5.2 innings, allowed just one earned run, and struck out three, looking in control and composed from the start.

That kind of bounce-back performance reinforces how far he’s come — both mentally and mechanically — since shifting roles.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Endurance will be the next hurdle

Holmes has already thrown more innings this season than in most of his recent campaigns as a reliever.

That increase in workload will test his endurance, especially over the summer months when rotation depth gets thinner.

But the Mets have reason to believe in him. If he can manage the physical load, he’ll remain a pillar in the rotation.

They’ll need him too, especially with so many questions still surrounding the rest of the staff.

Value meets performance — and it’s rare

In a league that constantly overpays for past production, Holmes is one of those rare examples of a team paying for projection — and getting a win.

He’s not just surviving. He’s thriving in a new role, with a fresh pitch mix and a different mindset.

If he keeps this up, an All-Star appearance isn’t out of the question, and the Mets will have landed one of the quietest steals of the offseason.

