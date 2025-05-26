Mets 2, White Sox 1: Good news and bad news as Mets pull off walk-off win

For seven and a half innings, it felt like a bad Monday was about to get worse for New York Mets fans at Citi Field.

The sky was moody, the bats were silent, and the home team trailed 1-0 to the lowly Chicago White Sox—a club that’s been more of a punchline than a powerhouse this season.

No one expected much drama, and yet, baseball has a knack for flipping the script when you least expect it.

Yet the Mets were able to flip the score with one run apiece in the eighth and the ninth, taking a 2-1 win in the series opener against the Pale Hose.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Soto ties things up late

In the bottom of the eighth, with just a handful of outs left to play with, Juan Soto stepped into the batter’s box.

He didn’t need a homer to shift the mood—just a well-placed fly ball. Soto delivered exactly that, driving in Luisangel Acuña to tie things up at one.

That brief spark ignited the dugout and brought a restless crowd back to life under the fading Queens twilight.

Francisco Lindor plays hero with walk-off sacrifice fly

Fast forward to the ninth inning. Bases loaded. Tie game. No outs. The moment belonged to Francisco Lindor.

This wasn’t a walk-off home run or some dramatic extra-inning blast. It was something simpler—yet just as beautiful in its impact.

They call him “Mr. Smile,” but in these clutch moments, Lindor’s composure is no laughing matter.

He lofted a ball deep to right field, just far enough to let Tyrone Taylor tag up and fly home safely.

Francisco Lindor walks it off for the @Mets! pic.twitter.com/mJEdmKOls0 — MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2025

That sacrifice fly didn’t just seal a 2-1 walk-off win—it stole victory from the jaws of an embarrassing loss.

Lindor’s calm under pressure was a quiet echo of his postseason heroics last fall, a reminder that some players are built for the big stage.

In a game where style often outweighs substance, Lindor offers both—an emotional leader who also knows when to just get the job done.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Adrian Houser revenge game the Mets didn’t expect

This one had a subplot you couldn’t script. Last year, Adrian Houser couldn’t buy a decent start in Queens.

With a bloated 5.84 ERA in 2024, he was a liability—one of those pitchers fans groaned about when he took the mound.

Now wearing a White Sox jersey, he returned to Citi Field and completely shut down the very team that once let him go.

Houser pitched six scoreless innings, allowed just three hits, walked one, and struck out six.

It was the classic ex-player revenge game, the kind that feels personal even if no one admits it.

Like a discarded book that becomes a bestseller elsewhere, Houser’s outing was a reminder that change of scenery can change everything.

Clay Holmes grinds out another solid outing for New York

While Houser shined in enemy colors, Mets starter Clay Holmes gave his team everything he had—and then some.

He threw a career-high 102 pitches, pushing himself to the brink just to keep New York within striking distance.

Holmes didn’t qualify for a quality start, missing it by one out, but still surrendered just one run over 5.2 gritty innings.

His final line included four hits, three walks, three strikeouts, and most importantly, another outing with his ERA still under 3.00.

Once a bullpen arm, Holmes has been grinding all season long to become a reliable starter—and games like this prove he’s there.

It wasn’t pretty, but it kept the Mets in the game long enough for their stars to write a different ending.

Sometimes, a win feels like a statement. Other times, like this one, it just feels like a collective exhale—the kind only baseball can offer.

Popular reading

Mets’ rehabbing reliever is aiming for late-season return