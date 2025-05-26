Mets’ rehabbing reliever is aiming for late-season return

Sometimes, the biggest stories don’t happen under the bright lights of Citi Field. They unfold quietly, behind the scenes—far from crowds and cameras.

Drew Smith’s battle back from Tommy John surgery is one of those stories. It’s about grit, hope, and the resilience of a pitcher not ready to close the chapter on his 2025 season just yet.

Smith, the right-handed reliever who’s spent his entire big league journey in a New York Mets uniform, went under the knife in mid-July.

It was the kind of gut-punch injury that shifts a player from the dugout to the training room, from adrenaline-fueled games to painstaking rehab sessions.

Credit: Matthew Childs/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

And yet, in the face of that uncertainty, the Mets chose loyalty—they re-signed Smith to a one-year deal, with a club option for 2026.

It was a move rooted in faith rather than expectation. After all, Tommy John surgery isn’t a quick fix. It’s a marathon. For pitchers, it usually means 12 to 16 months on the shelf, and often longer before their stuff truly returns.

But Smith isn’t giving in to the calendar. He’s daring to look ahead, eyes fixed on a potential return before the curtain falls on the 2025 season.

Targeting the finish line, not just recovery

Speaking to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Smith didn’t shy away from the reality of his situation. He knows rehab isn’t a straight road—it’s a winding one, filled with tests, tweaks, and endless patience.

Yet his tone carried cautious optimism. He’s aiming for September. Maybe even October.

That’s not a promise, but it is a possibility. And for Smith, that’s enough to keep pushing.

“We’ll see where I’m at by the end of the year,” he said. “Everything is so unpredictable with TJ rehab and any rehab in general, but if I could come back by the end of the year that would be the best-case scenario.”

The fact that Smith is already penciling in bullpen sessions for next month suggests his arm is responding well.

That’s the first hurdle in what will be a long but meaningful climb. It’s like a lighthouse just starting to flicker through the fog—distant, but real.

The Mets’ investment in loyalty over short-term wins

When New York brought Smith back despite his injury, it wasn’t just about the numbers. Sure, his stats have always been quietly solid—a 3.48 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across six years, including a sharp 3.06 ERA in 17.2 innings before the injury last season. But it’s also about the trust he’s built within the organization.

In an era where teams often chase what’s shiny and new, the Mets chose familiarity, chemistry, and a player who’s bled blue and orange for nearly 200 innings.

It’s a rare gesture in a business that rarely pauses for sentiment. But maybe they see what Smith sees—a chance for a late-season jolt, a comeback moment to cap off a long rehab slog with something meaningful.

If all goes well, October could get interesting

Of course, we’re still months away from knowing how Smith’s story will unfold. Tommy John surgery, even with today’s advances and the increasingly popular internal brace technique, is never predictable.

It demands resilience. Discipline. And a fair bit of luck.

But if Smith does make it back before the end of 2025, his return could mirror the spark of a playoff push. Think of it like reinserting a lost puzzle piece just as the final image starts to form.

His presence—veteran, calm, reliable—could shift the dynamics in a bullpen that always seems to ride the razor’s edge in October.

And for Smith, it wouldn’t just be a return to the mound. It would be a quiet triumph over a year spent rehabbing in the shadows. A moment of personal vindication, wrapped in the roar of a crowd.

