Two injured Mets to take huge step toward return this week

There’s something deeply human about watching a team refuse to break. The 2025 New York Mets are that team.

They’ve stumbled, limped, even crawled through the season’s early stages—but they haven’t given up. That matters.

At one point in April, they had a five-game lead in the NL East. Everything clicked. Pitching was solid, bats were alive.

Then came the avalanche: injuries, slumps, and the kind of dreadful luck that makes fans mutter to themselves in disbelief.

As of Monday, they sit two games back of the Phillies. Not ideal, but not a death sentence either. Especially now.

Help is finally on the horizon, and it’s coming not a moment too soon for a team desperate to stabilize the ship.

Two key reinforcements could change the outlook

One of the biggest glimmers of hope? Lefty Sean Manaea is scheduled to face live hitters on Thursday.

It’ll be his first time doing so since a frustrating oblique strain during spring training—followed by a setback weeks later.

That kind of injury can linger like an unwelcome memory. The Mets have played it safe, but now the time has come.

Manaea has been throwing bullpen sessions recently, and he’s looked strong. Thursday marks a major milestone.

He’s not just another name in the rotation. In 2024, he posted a 3.47 ERA and struck out 184 batters with lethal precision.

He’s the kind of pitcher who doesn’t just eat innings—he shifts momentum. For the Mets, that could be a huge boost.

Jose Siri’s pending return offers hope for center field

Sharing the spotlight with Manaea on Thursday will be center fielder Jose Siri, taking swings in live action once again.

It’s been six weeks since Siri fractured his tibia after fouling a ball off his leg in a freak incident against the Athletics.

Since then, he’s gone through the pain, the healing, and now the slow return to form. He’s not running full speed—yet.

But he will be hitting this week, and according to manager Carlos Mendoza, that’s an encouraging sign. It means things are clicking again.

Siri’s defense and raw athleticism were a huge part of the Mets’ offseason vision. Getting him back is a game-changer.

He may not be the heart of the lineup, but he’s part of the lungs—the kind of player who gives this roster oxygen.

Pitching depth could soon stabilize with more returns

While Manaea and Siri headline the comeback story, Paul Blackburn and Frankie Montas are also nearing returns of their own.

Blackburn is just about ready after a knee issue, while Montas has started a minor league rehab assignment to get back on track.

The Mets have leaned heavily on their bullpen and back-end starters during this stretch, often with excellent results.

Injecting two experienced arms back into the rotation could help return a sense of rhythm and reduce bullpen stress.

This season has often felt like trying to build a sandcastle during high tide—every time stability arrives, something washes it away.

But with four key contributors nearing returns, the tides may finally begin to turn in the Mets’ favor.

The story is far from over

There’s a metaphor in all this—a team walking wounded, holding the line, waiting for the cavalry to arrive.

The Mets aren’t out of the race. They’ve simply paused, battered but breathing, hoping their best days are still ahead.

With Manaea and Siri returning to the fold, that hope no longer feels foolish—it feels like the start of something real.

