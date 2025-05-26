Mets send out surprising lineup for Monday’s series opener against the White Sox

Just when the season seemed to teeter on the edge of collapse, the New York Mets reminded us why we still believe. Baseball, like life, has a way of twisting the plot right before the curtain falls.

After losing five of six and leaving fans clutching their caps in frustration, the Mets have flipped the script. They’ve now won three of their last four games, including two gritty wins over the star-studded Dodgers.

It’s not dominance, not yet. But it’s fight. It’s grit. And more importantly, it feels like the team has finally found its heartbeat again.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Shifting gears at the plate: Mendoza’s lineup experiment

The lineup card may not seem like a dramatic battlefield, but for Carlos Mendoza, it’s been a scalpel in a surgeon’s hand.

The Mets’ offense, rich with talent on paper, has sputtered too often in reality, at least recently. So Mendoza started poking at the pieces—nudging, rearranging, hoping to draw some magic from the numbers.

That effort has birthed Monday’s eyebrow-raising lineup against the Chicago White Sox. With Mark Vientos sidelined again—mysteriously absent after a weekend return—the Mets turned to Jared Young.

A recently promoted designated hitter with big Triple-A numbers, Young was thrown straight into the fire over the weekend and has now landed in the heart of the order.

Call it bold. Call it risky. But Mendoza knows the team needs a spark, and sometimes, sparks come from the most unexpected stones.

Jared Young’s winding road leads to a chance

Young isn’t just filling a spot; he’s chasing a dream. His .877 OPS and five home runs in just 22 games at Triple-A weren’t flukes.

He did it last year with the Cardinals’ affiliate. He did it in Korea. Now, he’s here, searching for his first 2025 MLB hit.

Four plate appearances in, he’s still waiting—but that’s the beauty of baseball. Every pitch offers a new beginning. For Young, it’s like stepping onto a new stage, hoping the spotlight finally finds him.

He’s not alone. Brett Baty has been quietly catching fire, and Mendoza has rewarded him, moving him up from the depths of the lineup into the six-hole. It’s a statement: the youth movement isn’t just alive—it’s gaining momentum.

A reimagined top order starts with Lindor

Francisco Lindor is back at the leadoff spot, where his energy and speed can set the tone. Brandon Nimmo shifts to second, while Juan Soto, the team’s offensive anchor, takes his usual spot at third.

Pete Alonso follows, ready to bring thunder from the cleanup slot.

This reshuffling feels like the moment before the wave crests—measured, but with power behind it. Like a symphony finally tuning its instruments, the Mets are looking for that perfect harmony.

Lingering questions around Vientos

Vientos’ absence remains a mystery. After suffering abdominal discomfort on Friday, he returned briefly over the weekend.

But he’s out again Monday, and the team is quiet on the specifics. Whether it’s rest, caution or something more concerning, fans can only wait and hope the young slugger’s spark hasn’t been dimmed.

The decision could also be fueled by a desire to be better defensively, as Vientos didn’t look good over the weekend and hasn’t been a reliable third baseman in 2024 or 2025. Baty offers a more reliable glove.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bottom of the lineup still searching for rhythm

Rounding out the order are Tyrone Taylor, Jeff McNeil, and Francisco Alvarez. Taylor brings defensive prowess, McNeil remains a Swiss army knife, and Alvarez… well, he’s struggling.

The young catcher’s bat has yet to find consistency this season. But much like Jared Young, he doesn’t need to carry the team—just contribute. A timely hit here, a spark of confidence there, and even the quietest bats can roar.

The Mets don’t need to be perfect right now—they just need to be alive. And after these past few games, they finally are.

