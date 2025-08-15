Mets ‘like’ Yankees slugger who could hit the free agent market in the offseason

The New York Mets, despite boasting one of the most dangerous batting orders in baseball, have stumbled badly in recent weeks.

They’ve won just two of their last 15 games, watching momentum evaporate at a time when wins matter most.

The Cincinnati Reds now lurk only half a game behind in the National League Wild Card race, intensifying the pressure in Queens.

A postseason absence would sting deeply for a franchise built to contend, but there’s still time to change the narrative.

Even with their 2025 playoff hopes flickering, the Mets’ front office is already mapping out ambitious scenarios for the 2026 season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger Rumors Begin to Swirl

One scenario involves targeting a familiar face across town—New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger, whose future remains uncertain.

Jon Heyman recently reported the Mets “like” Bellinger, sparking a wave of speculation about a potential winter cross-borough move.

The Mets 'like' Cody Bellinger, per @JonHeyman.



Could be an interesting idea if Pete Alonso opts-out. — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) August 14, 2025

NY Post’s Dan Bartels floated the idea, noting it could gain steam if Pete Alonso decides to opt out.

It’s the kind of rumor that ignites fan debates—two stars, both capable of reshaping a team’s identity, controlling their destinies.

Like a poker player stacking chips before the final hand, the Mets seem determined to be ready for any outcome.

Potential Openings for Bellinger

The 2026 Mets could face vacancies at two key spots—center field and first base—both positions Bellinger plays comfortably.

Cedric Mullins’ contract expires after this season, potentially leaving a hole in the outfield if he’s not re-signed.

Meanwhile, Alonso’s possible opt-out could leave first base without its cornerstone slugger, forcing the Mets to find an immediate replacement.

Bellinger’s own opt-out from the Yankees is worth $25 million, but market conditions suggest he could command more and for much longer in the open market.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Both players may test free agency, opening the door for a dramatic New York baseball offseason storyline.

Bellinger’s 2025 Impact

This season, Bellinger has posted a stellar 124 wRC+ with 22 home runs, 10 stolen bases, and 3.4 fWAR.

His smooth left-handed swing plays well in any park, and his defensive versatility adds significant roster-building flexibility.

If Alonso leaves, Bellinger could step into first base while still offering emergency coverage in center field.

If Alonso stays, he could slot into center until prospects like Carson Benge prove ready for everyday duty.

Either scenario gives the Mets a player capable of stabilizing the lineup while covering multiple positions at a high level.

Why the Fit Makes Sense

The Mets value optionality in free agency, rarely locking into a single plan before exploring multiple contingencies.

Bellinger’s ability to address two needs simultaneously makes him a particularly attractive option heading into the 2025-26 offseason.

He’s also proven he can thrive in high-pressure environments, something not every free agent adapts to in New York.

In many ways, he’s like a Swiss Army knife—versatile, reliable, and capable of solving problems you didn’t know you’d face.

For a franchise determined to leap from contender to powerhouse, Bellinger’s skill set could be a perfect bridge.

The Winter Watch Begins

While the Mets remain focused on staying alive in the playoff race, front office eyes are already drifting toward winter.

Bellinger’s situation will be watched closely, especially if the Yankees can’t secure him before the free agency window opens.

If both he and Alonso enter the market, it could trigger a high-stakes game of musical chairs in New York.

The Mets will want a chair when the music stops—and Bellinger may be the one they’re saving it for.

Queens hasn’t forgotten the sting of missed opportunities, and this winter could decide how soon that feeling fades.

READ MORE: Mets $34-million man ‘not happy’ about going to the bullpen but understands decision