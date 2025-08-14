Mets $34-million man ‘not happy’ about going to the bullpen but understands decision

The New York Mets have reached a pivotal moment with Frankie Montas, removing the veteran right-hander from the starting rotation.

Montas has endured a rocky campaign, posting a 6.38 ERA across 36.2 innings, far from the dependable presence New York envisioned.

After missing most of the season with a lat strain suffered in February, he returned without the sharpness that once defined him.

Given the Mets’ precarious place in the playoff race, patience for prolonged slumps has worn thin, even for high-profile acquisitions.

Montas, who signed a two-year, $34 million deal in the offseason, was expected to anchor the rotation alongside Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea.

However, injuries can rewrite even the best-laid plans, and his early setback left him scrambling to regain rhythm in limited outings.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Nolan McLean earns rotation opportunity

In Montas’ place, the Mets are turning to Nolan McLean, a 24-year-old right-hander who has impressed with Triple-A Syracuse this season.

McLean has been dominant at that level, crafting a 2.78 ERA and showing the poise of a pitcher ready for the next step.

The Mets believe his fresh arm and power repertoire could give opposing lineups something different to adjust to down the stretch.

McLean will debut Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, a chance to immediately influence New York’s pursuit of a postseason berth.

For a team in search of stability, his arrival represents more than just a rotation shuffle — it’s a calculated gamble on youth.

Montas reacts to demotion

Naturally, the decision did not sit entirely well with Montas, who has long seen himself as a frontline starter.

Per Zach Braziller of the New York Post, Montas admitted disappointment but vowed to help the team however he can.

At #mets Frankie Montas said he was not happy about decision to go to bullpen, but he understands it and wants to help however he can. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) August 14, 2025

It’s a commendable response, particularly in a sport where role changes often spark friction between players and management.

His fastball-splitter combination could play up in shorter stints, giving the Mets a potential weapon in high-leverage relief situations.

If Montas thrives in the bullpen, the move could evolve into a hidden blessing rather than a career setback.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Injuries derail Mets’ original plan

When the Mets signed Montas, they envisioned a top-tier rotation with the depth to weather occasional struggles from individual starters.

The lat strain in February changed everything, robbing him of a proper spring training and valuable time to refine his mechanics.

Like a racehorse stumbling out of the gate, Montas has been chasing form ever since, never quite catching up to expectations.

By the time he was healthy, the Mets were already scrambling to stay afloat in the standings, tightening the leash on underperformance.

That urgency has fueled several roster decisions this year, including the push to promote McLean ahead of schedule.

What’s next for Montas and the Mets?

The bullpen assignment may not be permanent — a strong run could earn Montas another crack at the rotation later this year.

For now, though, his focus shifts to delivering in short bursts, where mistakes are less costly and velocity can tick upward.

Meanwhile, McLean’s performance will determine whether this gamble pays off or forces the Mets back to the drawing board.

If the rookie handles the pressure and Montas adapts well, this midseason shake-up could become a turning point for the Mets.

READ MORE: Mets’ high-leverage reliever’s struggles continue — will they option him to Triple-A?