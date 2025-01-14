Mets legend on the cusp of Hall-of-Fame entry

Credit: Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Mets legend Carlos Beltran is shaping up to be a likely entrant into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

Mets: Carlos Beltran could clear 20 percent voting gap & enter Hall of Fame

MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa reported on the retired greats who will be vying for enshrinement in 2025 on the current ballot. He had this to say about Beltran’s chances in his third year on the ballot:

“On his second ballot last year, Carlos Beltrán received 57.1% of the vote, a 10.6% increase from his debut ballot. According to Sardell’s projections, Beltrán — who has surely had his Hall of Fame candidacy impacted by his involvement in the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal — could come very close to election in 2025,” Randhawa wrote.

“So far, Beltrán is polling at 77% on Thibodaux’s tracker. Sardell projects he’ll get to 72% when it’s all said and done. The former outfielder, who played for the Royals, Astros, Mets, Giants, Cardinals, Yankees and Rangers during a 20-year career, belted 435 home runs with an .836 OPS. He was the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year, a nine-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove Award winner.”

Credit: Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Beltran may get recognized for his greatness in 2025

In addition to all of those achievements, Beltran is also 29th all-time in doubles (565), showing how effective he was at putting the baseball in play between the lines. Add to that his 312 career stolen bases, most of which (275 SB) came in the first 11 years of his 20-year career, which was another element of his game that made him so dangerous.

The former Puerto Rican superstar’s durability and longevity were evident in the 2,586 games he played in his career, which is the 46th-most in MLB history. Beltran also did not experience a drop-off at the tail end of his tenure in the Majors, as he notched 29 home runs and 93 RBIs to the tune of a .295 batting average in his penultimate season back in 2016.

For his sustained excellence, playoff heroics, and impact on winning, Beltran could see a jump in the trajectory that he’s increased in on an annual rate from a favorability standpoint with voters, and waltz into Cooperstown next time out.